Official promotional material for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 for this year's San Diego Comic-Con confirmed a major change to the show's main cast. Disney+'s adaptation of Percy Jackson introduced Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, the daughter of Zeus. In the show's established lore, she was a demigod who sacrificed herself years earlier. Zeus transformed her into a pine tree on Half-Blood Hill to preserve her life force and protect Camp Half-Blood from threats. Season 2 primarily featured Thalia through flashbacks and prophetic visions, highlighting her friendship with Annabeth and Luke, as well as the tragic events that led to her sacrifice.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 finale set the stage for Thalia's bigger role in Season 3 after showing her return to her true form, reuniting with Percy and Annabeth and shaking up the status quo at Camp Half-Blood. With The Titan's Curse (the book Season 3 will adapt) as the source material, the show elevates Thalia Grace from recurring guest star to a full cast member, evidenced by a promotional banner for the show's upcoming presence at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Percy Jackson Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on November 20.

Tamara Smart's Thalia Grace stands alongside the rest of the main cast in the banner, which also includes Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and other core regulars.

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This official look at Thalia Grace for Season 3 shows her with a different hairstyle, wielding her collapsible Celestial Bronze spear and iconic shield.

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The banner also showed brand-new looks at the other main characters. Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson wields his classic Riptide weapon, ready to face more existential threats in the upcoming season.

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Following her heartfelt reunion with Thalia at the end of Season 2, Annabeth faces new challenges in Season 3, especially after learning the truth of her friend's exile. As it turns out, Zeus didn't turn Thalia into the three to save her life; he did it out of anger because she refused to be his weapon and renounced him.

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As for Grover, he had his fair share of ups and downs in Percy Jackson Season 2, especially after starting the season being captured by the Cyclops Polyphemus and used as bait. He ends the season reunited with the core trio and joins their quest in The Titan's Curse storyline.

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Meanwhile, Luke Castellan aligned himself with Kronos in Season 2, but he retreated at the end of Season 2 after his forces were defeated at Camp Half-Blood. With Luke still alive, Season 3 is expected to give him a more prominent role as Kronos's champion. Thalia's final scene involves her trying to find Luke, setting the stage for her complex dynamic with the core trio.

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The promotional banner also highlighted symbols for the major cabins, such as Poseidon's trident, Athena's owl, and Zeus's lightning bolt, symbolizing the three gods whose children drive much of the drama in the Disney+ show.

Aside from serving as the symbol of the sea god, Poseidon's trident seems to reflect Percy's growing leadership, hinting at his role in finding more demigods and saving Annabeth from abduction in Season 3.

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Athena's owl serves as the emblem of the wisdom goddess, symbolizing intelligence and strategy, and hints at Annabeth's complicated storyline in Season 3.

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Zeus's lightning bolt represents Thalia's more significant role in Percy Jackson Season 3 as a dangerous wildcard who could shift allegiances after learning what truly happened to Luke.

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Including all three emblems together isn't a random design for the promotional banner. They highlight the Big Three children (Percy, Annabeth, and Thalia) who are expected to form the emotional core of Season 3's Titan's Curse storyline.

More story details and cast announcements are expected to take center stage at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Percy Jackson Season 3 will have a panel this Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT in Hall H.

Why Thalia Grace Is an Important Wildcard in Percy Jackson Season 3

Thalia Grace enters Season 3 as a main cast member after her dramatic resurrection at the end of Percy Jackson's sophomore run. The Titan's Curse showed Thalia quickly becoming one of the most unpredictable and high-impact characters due to her rebellious history.

Thalia asking about Luke after waking up sets up heartbreaking choices in Season 3. That single question speaks volumes, reminding her that Luke was family. He represented a time before the gods failed her and before she became a living symbol of Camp Half-Blood's barriers.

Thalia's questions about Luke show lingering loyalty and confusion; the same feelings that will clash hard when she learns the truth about his betrayal in Season 3. Percy has to wonder whether Thalia is their powerful new ally or could flip sides if she decides to side with Luke. Moreover, having Thalia around will force Percy to constantly question alliances, meaning that one wrong move could have catastrophic consequences.

Promoting Tamara Smart to the main cast for Season 3 signals the show's commitment to giving Thalia major screen time as a character who could tip the scales of the Titan War.