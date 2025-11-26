Percy Jackson Season 2’s Official Episode Titles Reveal Major Plot Spoilers

With titles following the same book-chapter-inspired naming practices as Season 1, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2's eight episodes saw their titles announced Monday. With each sharing a name with a chapter from the second Percy Jackson novel by Rick Riordan, The Sea of Monsters, fans have a better idea of what big, spoiler-y moments from the books to expect when.

All five books in the original Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of novels have chapter titles that generally follow the same pattern: someone does something (and that something is usually outlandish, or makes little sense out of context). For example, the first chapter of the first book (and first episode of the first season of the Disney+ series) is titled "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher."

Of course, there are 20 chapters in The Sea of Monsters, and only eight episodes in the Disney+ series' second season. So, not every chapter title gets its own dedicated episode — however, that does not mean the events of that chapter will not be adapted. The eight episode titles picked are ones that encompass the crux of their respective episode, but do not limit it to the events of the chapter it shares a name with.

With its two-episode premiere on December 10, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries, alongside Daniel Diemer, Dior Goodjohn, and Charlie Bushnell in main roles. Episodes will release weekly on Disney+.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode Titles Reveal When To Expect Big Moments

Disney+

Episode 1: I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals (Chapter 2)

During a fairly normal last day of school for Percy and Tyson (a young cyclops audiences meet in this chapter), a friendly game of dodgeball turns deadly, as some of Percy's classmates reveal themselves to be Laistrygonians.

From there, Annabeth reveals that she has been following Percy throughout the day, hidden by her Yankees cap with the power to make the wearer invisible. She, Percy, and Tyson fend off the giants, before jumping into a taxi cab which will bring them to Camp Half-Blood.

The taxi is driven by the Gray Sisters, who offer vague hints at what is to come in Percy's near future. They arrive at Camp right on time to help fend off an attack, and learn that Thalia's Tree had been poisoned. As revealed by the Percy Jackson Season 2 trailer, Percy will actually see his former friend Luke poison the tree, a change from the novel.

Episode 2: Demon Pigeons Attack (Chapter 6)

Percy and Annabeth learn that Chiron has been fired from camp — in the book, it is because he is believed to have had a hand in the poisoning of the tree, but that will likely be different in the show since Percy sees Luke do it — and was replaced by Tantalus as activities director, who plans to bring back the dangerous camp-wide chariot race.

They also learn that Tyson is actually a son of Poseidon, like Percy (therefore making the duo half-brothers), and discover (with help from Grover via an empathy link) that to save Camp from its deteriorating border, which leaves the safe-haven open to monster attacks, they need to find their satyr friend and seek out the Golden Fleece, which has the power to heal anything.

Disney+

During the chariot race, camp is attacked by a flock of Stymphalian birds, who Percy fends off using a boombox and the "All Time Greatest Hits of Dean Martin." With everyone else distracted fighting the monsters, Clarisse passes the finish line first, much to Tantalus' delight. Because of this, when Percy and Annabeth convince him that there needs to be a quest for the Golden Fleece, Tantalus assigns it to her.

Boosted by pride and a desire to prove herself, Clarisse rejects Percy's help, despite him having tools critical to its success, through various means. Not one to leave things to chance when he knows he can help, though, Percy decides to sneak out of Camp himself and embark on the quest unofficially. Hermes sends Percy (along with Tyson and Annabeth) off, stocked with gifts that will aid him and a tip to find Luke's ship.

Episode 3: We Board the Princess Andromeda (Chapter 8)

Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson make it to Luke's ship, the Princess Andromeda, with the help of hippocampi. They reunite with Luke, who tries to convince Percy and Annabeth to join him and help Kronos take down the Olympian gods.

The ship, it turns out, is riddled with monsters, as well as others following Luke and Kronos. Though not in the books, trailer footage implies that this could be where the character Alison Simms comes into play. An original for the series, Alison is one of the demigods who sides with Luke in the war.

With the help of one of Hermes' gifts, they are whisked far away, and Annabeth brings Percy and Tyson to one of the hideouts she, Luke, and Thalia used to use when they were on the run together. There, they encounter and defeat a Hydra — it is worth noting, though, that this particular monster has been entirely absent from all marketing ahead of Season 2, and has not been confirmed for the show (though it could simply be that its inclusion is being kept a surprise).

(Side note: Rick Riordan teased that this episode is one fans should be especially excited for!)

Episode 4: Clarisse Blows Up Everything (Chapter 11)

Disney+

Appearing right in time to help save the trio from the Hydra, Clarisse meets up with Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson on her ship, the CSS Birmingham, and they decide to join forces. Percy overhears a conversation between Clarisse and her father Ares, emphasizing the pressure the god is placing in his daughter and the potential consequences if she does not succeed in her quest.

With this pressure on her shoulders, Clarisse makes a plan for their next obstacle: Scylla and Charybdis. To enter the Sea of Monsters, they must decide which of the two monsters to face. However, they do not make a definite choice in enough time, and end up facing both monsters, not fully prepared to face either of them.

Part of the ship breaks, and Tyson goes to fix it, but as the attack becomes more and more catastrophic, Percy accidentally overcorrects in his attempt to guide the boat to safety. There is a sudden explosion, sending Percy and Annabeth hurdling off far away, and leading to a destructive fire — one which Percy believes killed Tyson.

Episode 5: We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort (Chapter 12)

Stranded, Percy and Annabeth find themselves at a place called C.C.'s Spa & Resort. They are pampered and taken care of, before they meet C.C. herself. Percy soon discovers that C.C. is actually Circe, the character from The Odyssey famous for turning men into pigs.

As Annabeth gets a makeover, and is tempted by promises of sorcery and knowledge, Percy finds himself alone with Circe, who turns him into a guinea pig (explaining that real pigs were "so smelly and large and difficult to keep"). Percy eventually manages to get ahold of one of Hermes' gifts, which turns him and the other men-turned-guinea-pigs back into their human forms (many of whom are pirates, including Blackbeard himself).

Percy and Annabeth board the ship that belonged to the pirates, and set sail once again. Soon, they encounter a group of sirens, and Percy prepares to put wax in his ears in order to resist hearing their tempting song, known to lure sailors to their deaths. Forever curious, Annabeth convinces Percy to tie her up, making him promise not to cut her free, so she can hear just what is so tempting about the sirens' call, and Percy reluctantly agrees.

Upon hearing the sirens' song, Annabeth begins doing everything in her power to untie herself, so she can swim toward the creatures, until she is successful. She dives off the boat, and begins swimming to what would certainly be her death. Percy immediately jumps off in an attempt to save her, and discovers that his abilities with water are even more powerful than he had thought. He manages to conceal himself and Annabeth in a bubble of water, and bring them back to safety.

Episode 6: Nobody Gets the Fleece (Chapter 15)

Disney+

Percy and Annabeth reach the Cyclops' island, where they know Grover and the Golden Fleece are. There, they reunite with Clarisse and Grover, who has been stalling Polyphemus (the giant Cyclops who protects the Golden Fleece) as long as possible.

They continue trying to distract the monster, as Annabeth takes another page out of Odysseus' book. She puts on her invisibility cap, and tricks Polyphemus into believing she is his old nemesis "Nobody" (AKA Odysseus himself). The Cyclops, who has trouble seeing, believes this, which kicks off the battle for the Fleece.

Unfortunately, Polyphemus gets a lucky hit in, leaving Annabeth unconscious and badly injured. Percy takes over for Annabeth fighting Polyphemus, and when all seems like it is about to be lost, Tyson appears to rescue his brother.

Episode 7: I Go Down with the Ship (Chapter 16)

Percy and Tyson fight Polyphemus together, and escape Polyphemus' Island with Annabeth, Grover and Clarisse, with the Golden Fleece successfully acquired. On their way back, they find themselves in Miami Beach, where they meet up once again with Luke.

With time not on their side and only enough money for one plane ticket, the group decides to send Clarisse back to camp with the Golden Fleece, hoping it is not too late to heal Thalia's Tree. Then, Percy, Tyson, Annabeth, and Grover face Luke.

It becomes clear that Luke wants the Golden Fleece so he can use it to speed up Kronos' return to life. With the rest of camp still unaware that Luke poisoned the tree, in the book, Percy uses an Iris Message to trick Luke into confessing in front of all the campers. Again, since the trailer shows Percy actually physically seeing Luke poison Thalia's tree, it is unclear what this final confrontation might look like.

Episode 8: The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well (Chapter 20)

Luke and Percy begin sword fighting, with Luke managing to jab into Percy's thigh. Out of options and with an ally ready to eat the heroes for dinner, all looks lost, until Chiron and the other centaurs in his chapter of the "Party Ponies" storm in.

Percy, Tyson, Grover, and Annabeth are whisked away by the Party Ponies, and taken back to their base. There, Percy and Chiron discuss the Great Prophecy, which had been hinted and and discussed vaguely throughout the book up to this point. All Percy knows is that unless another child of the big three (Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades) crops up, he seems to be destined to make a choice that will either destroy or save Olympus when he turns 16.

The ponies bring the group back to camp, where everyone is preparing for a rematch of the chariot race — this time, without a flock of terrifying birds in the mix. With Tyson's help, Percy and Annabeth win the race this time, and the whole camp celebrates.

Disney+

Just as all seems to be wrapping up, though, Percy is in for one more surprise: When the Golden Fleece was placed on the tree to heal it, it not only undid the impacts of the poison, but it brought Thalia, daughter of Zeus, back to her original, human form too.