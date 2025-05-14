Percy Jackson Season 2 Poster Reveals a New Giant Monster

Fans got a look at a huge monster set to debut in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 thanks to a new poster for the hit streaming series. The beloved adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy book series is set for a December 2025 release, this time setting sail for the Bermuda Triangle with a small-screen take on Riordan's The Sea of Monsters.

A new poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 spoiled a massive sea monster set to debut in the latest batch of episodes. Fans will recognize the gigantic serpent-like creature, as its appearance marks a significant set piece in the Sea of Monsters book story.

The new poster was posted by Disney+ online after several members of the Percy Jackson cast popped up at the 2025 Disney Upfront on Tuesday, May 13.

Disney+

The poster features Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson holding his sword and looking out at a storm-ravaged seascape. Amongst the crashing waves is a towering tentacle of sorts, breaching the surface and thrashing in front of the show's titular pre-teen hero.

This giant monster looks to be the show's take on Scylla, a similarly scaly sea creature that features prominently in the Sea of Monsters book. Scylla is pulled from the Greek myths from which the series draws inspiration. It is a gargantuan man-eating monster that sits opposite another terrifying beast, the sea-swallowing Charybdis.

Fans got a taste of the poster at Disney's 2025 Upfront earlier this week, and teases of the new season are starting to emerge (via @oraculosemideus on X).

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians first aired on Disney+ in December 2023, telling the story of Percy (Walker Scobell) as he is thrust into a world of gods and myths after discovering he may be the spawn of the Greek God Poseidon.

Season 2 will see the return of fan-favorite cast members from the show's first run of episodes, including Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue.

Why Is There a Sea Monster in Percy Jackson Season 2?

After the epic adventure across America that fans went on in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, it might be a bit confusing to see a massive sea monster as one of the first teases of Season 2.

However, there is a very good reason why the enormous beast is being used as the primary marketing vehicle for these new episodes.

Season 2 is based on the book The Sea of Monsters. It sends Percy Jackson and friends on a sea-faring adventure to uncover the mysterious artifact known as the Golden Fleece.

This quest for the fleece is bestowed upon Percy in hopes that it will heal Thalia's poisoned tree introduced in the first season and restore the god-hiding bounds of the central Camp Half-Blood (think Hogwarts for the sons and daughters of Greek gods).

On this adventure, Percy, Annabeth, and (newcomer to the series) Tyson join forces with the daughter of Ares, Clarisse. The crew ends up in the Bermuda Triangle, where the Golden Fleece has been hidden, thus justifying the emergence of sea monsters like Scylla in the series.

In fact, Scylla and its mythological partner in ship-busting crime, Charybdis, are two threats that Percy's crew come to blows with as they enter the Bermuda Triangle, being one of the story's first major water-based threats.

However, this confrontation does not go well for anyone, as their attack is a narrative turning point for The Sea of Monsters, where Clarisse's boat is destroyed, leaving Percy and his half-blood team marooned in the titular moody, broody body of water.

From there, the characters face significant challenges, including new gods to take down (but not all of them that were present in the second Percy Jackson book) and even more colossal mythological creatures.