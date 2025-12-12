Percy Jackson Season 2 Family Tree: Every Greek God & Their Children (Pictures)

Percy Jackson Season 2 on Disney+ builds upon the Greek mythology introduced in Season 1, expanding the established family tree. Bringing the story from Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters book to the small screen, the series delivers a new tale that combines Greek Gods and mythology with an exciting adventure for a unique group of youngsters.

Delivering countless key moments penned in Riordan's original books, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians also adds new characters and lore to the massive crowd of heroes and villains introduced in the series' first eight episodes. Taking inspiration from Greek mythology, both seasons center on new depictions of ancient Gods, their romantic partners, and their (mostly) half-blood children.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now in the midst of its Season 2 release schedule, bringing Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters book to life. Starring Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries, Percy and Annabeth embark on a quest to the Bermuda Triangle in search of an item that will help them protect Camp Half-Blood from dangerous enemies. The first two episodes of Percy Jackson Season 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Family Tree - The Mythology's Greek Gods & Their Relatives

Walker Scobell's demigod Perseus Jackson is the titular hero in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. His parents are the mortal Sally Jackson and the Greek God of the sea, Poseidon, making Percy one of the most powerful demigods (as Poseidon is one of the "Big Three" Gods alongside Zeus and Hades). Season 2 also introduces Percy's half-brother, Tyson, and later seasons may introduce another half-brother named Triton (Poseidon's oldest and a full-blooded God).

Sally Jackson

Sally Jackson, played by Virginia Kull, is Percy Jackson's biological mother, who had the demigod after an affair with Poseidon. In the early books and the first two seasons on Disney+, she is married to Gabe Ugliano. Later in the series, she takes a second husband and has a daughter (Estelle Blofis), who is Percy's half-sister.

Gabe Ugliano

Timm Sharp plays a small but key role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Sally Jackson's first husband and Percy Jackson's stepfather. Known for being abusive to both Sally and Percy, Gabe is a mere mortal with no meaningful connections to anybody else in the series.

Poseidon

Toby Stephens embodies one of Percy Jackson's most notable characters, Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea. After an affair with Sally Jackson, he becomes a father to the titular protagonist, Percy Jackson. His other children include Tyson (Season 2) and three children with his wife, the Goddess Amphitrite (Triton, Kymopoleia, and Rhodes).

Poseidon is the son of Kronos and Rhea, and his siblings include the Gods Zeus, Hades, Hera, Demeter, and Hestia. He is also known as one of the Big Three, which comprises himself, Zeus, and Hades; these three made a pact to stop having children with mortals before Poseidon broke it. Elsewhere in the tree, Annabeth Chase is Poseidon's niece once-removed.

Tyson

Daniel Diemer joins Percy Jackson Season 2's cast as Tyson, Percy's half-brother and another son of Poseidon. His mother is a Naiad who abandoned him and left him on the streets, and he is now forming a relationship with Percy as brothers.

Procrustes

Julian Richings (who also played a role in 2010's Percy Jackson and the Olympians) takes on a new part in the Disney+ series as Procrustes, also known as Crusty. Crusty is a son of Poseidon and a half-brother of Percy Jackson and Tyson.

Kronos

While Kronos has not shown a physical form, he is known as the Titan Lord and the father of multiple Percy Jackson Gods. His children include the Big Three (Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades) and other Olympians such as Hera, Demeter, and Hestia. Those children also have their own, making Kronos a grandfather to Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Hermes, Dionysus, Percy, Tyson, Ares, and more.

Zeus

Following Lance Reddick's death, Courtney B. Vance takes over the role of Zeus in Percy Jackson Season 2. Along with Poseidon and Hades, Zeus is part of the Big Three, and his other siblings include Hera, Demeter, and Hestia. Zeus broke the agreement with his brothers not to father any more children, having his daughter, Thalia, with a human named Meryl Grace.

Hades

The third and final member of the Big Three is Hades, played by Jay Duplass (who is not set to appear in Season 2). Brother to Hades and Poseidon, he is also a sibling to Hera, Demeter, and Hestia. Thanks to his brothers' children, Hades has nephews in Percy Jackson, Thalia, and Tyson.

Chiron

Glynn Turman is part of the Percy Jackson cast with his role as Chiron, an immortal centaur and the activities director at Camp Half-Blood. Chiron's parents are Kronos and the nymph Philyra, and he is a half-brother to the gods Zeus, Poseidon, Hades, Hera, Demeter, and Hestia.

Hephaestus

Making an appearance in one episode from Season 1, Timothy Omundson plays the role of Hephaestus, the god of forges, fire, technology, craftsmen, and more. Zeus and Hera are Hephaestus' parents, and he is a brother to the God of war, Ares. His uncles are the Big Three (Hardes, Poseidon, and Zeus), and Zeus's children are his half-siblings.

Ares

Wrestling star Adam Copeland joins the Percy Jackson universe as Ares, better known as the Greek God of War. Ares is Zeus and Hera's son and Hephaestus's brother. He is also Percy Jackson's uncle (along with Tyson), Annabeth and Thalia's cousin, and the father of Clarisse La Rue.

Dionysus

Jason Mantzoukas takes on a memorable supporting role in Percy Jackson as Dionysus (Mr. D), the God of wine and Camp Half-Blood's camp director. While his relationships have not been explored yet, Mr. D. is Percy's half-uncle, Zeus's son, and a brother of Hermes, Apollo, Athena, Tantalus, and Thalia.

Tantalus

Timothy Simons makes his Percy Jackson debut in Season 2 as Tantalus, the cursed demigod king, who is appointed to be Camp Half-Blood's new Activities Director after Chiron's removal. While Tantalus' mother is a mortal named Plouto, his father is Zeus, making him a brother to the rest of Zeus's children (Hermes, Apollo, Athena, Thalia, and Dionysus).

Hermes

Moana and Hamilton songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays another Greek God in Percy Jackson: Hermes, the God of travelers. Hermes is the son of Zeus and Maya, and he is a half-brother to Apollo, Athena, Ares, and other Gods. Additionally, he is Luke Castellan and Chris Rodriguez's father, playing an interesting role in both demigods' lives.

Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries is part of Percy Jackson's core trio of heroes, playing the notable demigod Annabeth Chase. While Annabeth's mortal father comes into play in later books, she is quickly revealed to be a daughter of Athena, the Greek Goddess of wisdom, who will be played by Andra Day in Season 2. Zeus is her grandfather, and Poseidon is her great-uncle, making her a distant relative of Percy Jackson.

Thalia Grace

Thalia Grace is introduced as a human character for the first time in Percy Jackson Season 2, played by Tamara Smart. Thalia is Zeus's only forbidden child, who was turned into a tree before her ultimate return in Season 2. Her older siblings are Hermes, Apollo, Athena, Tantalus, and Dionysus.

Luke Castellan

One of Percy Jackson's more villainous characters is the demigod Luke Castellan, played by Charlie Bushnell. As detailed early in Season 1, Hermes is Luke's father, and Season 2 sets up a relationship between Luke and Chris Rodriguez as half-brothers.

Clarisse La Rue

One of Percy Jackson's most notable foes at Camp Half-Blood is Clarisse La Rue, played by Dior Goodjohn. Clarisse is a demigod child of Ares, although the two do not meet one another until Season 2. Her paternal grandparents are Zeus and Hera, and she is a cousin of Annabeth and Luke. Despite her rivalry with Percy, the two are first cousins once removed; the same can be said about Clarisse and Tyson.

Chris Rodriguez

Originally portrayed by Andrew Alvarez, Kevin Chacon plays Chris Rodriguez in Percy Jackson Season 2. Chris plays a much bigger role in Season 2, and he is confirmed to be another son of Hermes and a half-brother of Luke Castellan.

Alison Simms

Percy Jackson Season 2 makes history for the franchise by bringing in Beatrice Kitsos as Alison Simms, an original character not in the Percy Jackson books. Serving as Luke Castellan's right-hand woman, she is a daughter of Apollo and a niece of characters such as Hermes, Athena, Tantalus, Dionysus, and Thalia.