Percy Jackson Season 2 Just Revealed Tyson's Parentage Twist

While the Cyclops Tyson learns in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 1 that he is a son of Poseidon, just as in the book series by Rick Riordan, the show reveals that he knew at least a little about his parentage ahead of his claim. He shares with Percy that back in New York City, he encountered a Sphinx who revealed to him that one of his parents was a Naiad, and the other is a god; he just did not know which one.

In the books, Annabeth is the one who tells Percy that all Cyclopes are "children of nature spirits and gods...Well, one god in particular, usually" who "don't always come out right." It is imperative to note that this last point is emphasized due to Annabeth's trauma and distrust of the Cyclopes.

Disney

It is unclear if Tyson knew this about his parentage, as Annabeth explained, he and many other Cyclopes "grow up wild on the streets." This did presumably happen to Tyson in the show, as Sally Jackson found him in a homeless shelter.

Part of the uncertainty, though, stems from the fact that the interaction with the Sphinx, as described in the show, is quite different from the one in the books. Rather than learning information about his parents, Tyson, in the books, is attacked by the Sphinx, leaving scars on his back.

Tyson is played by Daniel Diemer, who was the first new cast member announced for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. The season premiered on Disney+ on December 10 and will continue releasing episodes weekly.

Who Are Tyson's Real Parents in Percy Jackson Season 2?

Disney+

With the Sphinx revealing to Tyson that his mother is a Naiad and his father is a god, Tyson is left with one big question: Which god? That is answered in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2's first episode, when Tyson is claimed by Poseidon.

The same trident that appeared over Percy's head in Season 1, Episode 2 of the Disney+ series appeared over Tyson's in Season 2, Episode 1, much to the shock of everyone there, including both Percy and Tyson himself.

With this revelation comes the knowledge that Tyson and Percy are half-brothers, as they have the same godly parent. As such, Tyson moves into the Poseidon Cabin with Percy, making him Percy's first bunkmate at camp.

Disney+

It is unclear if Tyson is considered a forbidden child the same way Percy and Thalia are, as that term likely only refers to half-human, half-god children. The book appears to operate in this manner, with Percy and Chiron stating that the former is the only "half-blood child of the Big Three" (Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades, the latter of which will not appear in Season 2) known at this point in the story, despite Tyson's parentage having been revealed long ago.

Perhaps, when more about "The Great Prophecy" (teased in this episode, and familiar to fans of the books) is revealed, things could become clearer, as the books explain that a forbidden child is a key piece of that prophecy.