Percy Jackson Disney+ Cast Want Logan Lerman To Return For This Special Role (And He Would Be Perfect)

The cast of the Percy Jackson Disney+ show has a special role in mind for OG movie star Logan Lerman to take on. Now embodied by a cast of young rising stars, Logan Lerman brought Percy Jackson to life on the big screen in movie adaptations of Rick Riordan's first two novels in the series. While he moved on from those films years ago, fans are itching to see what he can do in the current TV adaptation.

Percy Jackson stars Walker Scobell, Daniel Diemer, and Leah Sava Jeffries discussed the possibility of Logan Lerman, the lead of the original Percy Jackson movies, joining the Disney+ series. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Scobell brought up the idea of Lerman playing Triton, a brother of both Percy and Diemer's new character, Tyson. While the three are half-brothers, they are all children of Poseidon in the novels, with Diemer saying they should "keep [Lerman] in the Poseidon family:"

Scobell: "I think he has to play our brother Triton." Diemer: "That's exactly what I was thinking." Jeffries: "That's what I thought, too, my brother." Diemer: "Keep him in the Poseidon family. That's your favorite character in the books, right?" Jeffries: "Yeah."

Scobell recalled meeting Lerman at a Hulu event in April 2024, noting how Lerman said he would "definitely be up for" joining the series. The current Percy Jackson star (see more on the differences between the show and movies here) specifically mentioned hoping that the two could have "a scene where [they] are brothers" rather than Lerman playing someone with no connection to Percy:

"I did when I met him at the Hulu thing that we were both at. He did say that he would…he would definitely be up for that and be down to do something like that. I think it'd be really cool to have him, to film with him, especially a scene where we are brothers. Not just a random character, but we’re like, it’s still kind of related to Percy. I don’t know, I think that’d be an awesome callback."

Lerman was the first actor to bring author Rick Riordan's iconic leading character from Percy Jackson and the Olympians to life in the movies, starring alongside Brandon T. Jackson (Grover) and Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth). The three played the leading trio in 2010's Percy Jackson and the Olympians and returned for the sequel, 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Disney+ is early into the release schedule for Season 2 of the Percy Jackson series, which adapts Rick Riordan's second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters. Starring Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries, alongside Daniel Diemer, Dior Goodjohn, and Charlie Bushnell, Season 2 pits Percy and his friends on a quest to the Bermuda Triangle to find an item that will save Camp Half-Blood. The first two episodes of Percy Jackson Season 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Logan Lerman's Possible Percy Jackson Disney+ Role & Why He Works

Disney+

In the Percy Jackson books, Triton is Poseidon's firstborn son, born to him by Amphitrite, his wife and the Goddess of the Sea. Depicted as a powerful merman, he is Poseidon's chief messenger and is known for commanding sea creatures, controlling the waves with a conch shell, and wielding a trident like the one his father possesses.

Being Poseidon's firstborn, Triton often resents his father's demigod children, especially half-bloods like Percy. Seeing Percy (and other half-siblings like the newly-introduced Tyson) as less than him, he struggles with jealousy toward them and views those family members as a potential threat to his place as ruler of the seas.

For Percy specifically, Triton treats him coldly and with arrogance, speaking down on his half-brother often after first coming into contact with one another. Although Percy is a powerful child of one of the series' gods, the demigod being a product of an affair between Poseidon and Sally Jackson seems to be another point of contention for the full-blooded Triton. Eventually, however, the two reconcile their differences and team up to fight against the Titans.

The only negative to this casting is that Triton does not make his first appearance in the Percy Jackson novels until the fifth and final book of the original series, The Last Olympian. Thankfully, the odds of the show being renewed for Season 5 seem favorable, as Disney renewed Percy Jackson just weeks after Season 2 finished filming. Should Lerman eventually join the cast, however, his episodes are unlikely to be ready until a few years from now, possibly in the late 2020s or after 2030.

Bringing Lerman on board for the series would surely be a full-circle moment for Riordan's story, uniting him with Scobell and giving the two Percy Jackson stars a chance to tell an exciting story together. Considering the pair's off-screen relationship and their ties through the franchise, fans would relish the opportunity to watch two generations of Percy Jackson leads drive the series to its conclusion.