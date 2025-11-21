Disney+ Officially Changes Percy Jackson Season 2's Rating to Be More Mature

Ahead of Percy Jackson Season 2's debut, Disney+ adjusted the show's rating to something a little more mature. Hitting Disney+ nearly two years ago, Walker Scobell and an all-star cast of characters (including over half a dozen gods and god-like beings) delivered one of the streamer's most successful stories yet. Looking ahead to its second season, a new update may tease a chance for the Olympian-heavy crew to outdo themselves.

Percy Jackson Season 2 received a TV-PG-V rating from the United States' TV Parental Guidelines, per Disney+'s official website. The "V" in this rating stands for "violence," indicating much heavier action in Season 2 than in Season 1, which was rated TV-PG. While it is still intended for the same age group, this new rating sets the stage for intense fights and battles that go beyond what Season 1 delivered.

Considering Percy Jackson is quickly getting older (as are his friends), this rating seems appropriate for the level of danger they will face in Season 2. However, Disney has not revealed any specifics on which scenes or moments will allow the show to earn this rating.

Percy Jackson Season 2 will continue the saga from author Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series. Starring Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries, Season 2 is based on the Sea of Monsters book, which pits Percy and friends on a quest to the Bermuda Triangle to find an item that will save Camp Half-Blood from being overrun by monsters. Percy Jackson Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 10.

How New Rating Will Help Percy Jackson Season 2

In Sea of Monsters, Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase become teenagers (while Grover Underwood turns 25), with the story getting more mature around them as they get older. While early trailers have kept most of the heavier violence hidden, fans expect this new rating to allow for Percy and co. to get action sequences with more intense fight choreography and a touch more gore.

Over half a dozen villains are already confirmed for Season 2, many of them primed to be utilized to the full extent of their power against the titular demigod.

Along with returning players like Adam Copeland's Ares and Charlie Bushell's Luke Castellan, Percy and his friends will have to face Timothy Simons' Tantalus, a demigod king doomed to eternal hunger, who is appointed as Camp Half-Blood's new activities director. Additionally, Aleks Paunovic joins the cast as Polyphemus, another son of Poseidon and Percy's half-brother, who captures Grover and becomes a terrifying threat to the show's main heroes.

Considering who Percy and the rest of the cast will have to go up against, more violent action will help recreate the story from Riordan's pages more accurately as the cast grows further into their roles. As fans wait for more information on the scenes that earn the show this rating, anticipation continues to build to see the devastation and drama Camp Half-Blood and its residents are in for.