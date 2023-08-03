Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians revealed 20 actors and characters in the cast so far following the wrapping of Season 1 production.

Next year will deliver the second attempt at bringing Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson saga to live-action with a new streaming adaptation. The series succeeds the two early 2010s movies which starred Logan Lerman and a host of A-listers.

The team behind the series has already begun development on Season 2 - which is expected to adapt The Sea of Monsters - ahead of the early 2024 debut season which will adapt book one, The Lightning Thief.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson Cast: Every Actor and Who They Play

Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson

After starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix sci-fi movie, The Adam Project, Walker Scobell will become the second actor to bring Percy Jackson to live-action after Logan Lerman took on the role in the two big-screen blockbusters.

Troubled 12-year-old Percy Jackson is the demigod son of the Greek god of the seas Poseidon and ordinary woman Sally Jackson.

Leah Jeffries - Annabeth Chase

Leah Jeffries takes over the role of Percy's close friend and eventual love interest Annabeth Chase from movie actress Alexandra Daddario. The casting of a Black actress raised some controversy, which a producer has since defended.

Percy meets Annabeth, the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, at Camp Half-Blood (a safe haven for demigods). The young girl has a natural gift for wisdom, combat, and problem-solving, even being known for her great intelligence.

Aryan Simhadri - Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri's Grover Underwood has a half-human and half-goat body - a creature known as a satyr from Greek mythology.

Having befriended Percy at his mortal school, Grover was the one to bring Percy to Camp Half-Blood, as he had before with other demigods, and was appointed as his protector from mythological threats.

Virginia Kull - Sally Jackson

Percy's mortal mother Sally Jackson will be played by Big Little Lies' Virginia Kull, with her now married to a man called Gabe Ugliano, many years after her affair with the Greek god Poseidon which led to her son's birth.

Sally is extremely protective of Percy, having hidden his paternal background from him and even sent him away to a multitude of boarding schools over the years to keep him safe from gods and monsters.

Timm Sharp - Gabe Ugliano

Timm Sharp will bring to life Percy's rude and abusive step-father Gabe Ugliano, who Sally married when her son was a toddler.

Funnily enough, in the novels, Sally married Gabe to protect Percy as his pungent smell - described as "moldy garlic pizza wrapped in gym shorts" - helped to disguise the demigod smell from any monsters.

Lance Reddick - Zeus

John Wick star Lance Reddick will bring Zeus to life in Season 1, with the search for his missing Master Bolt expected to form the crux of the storyline as he blames Poseidon and Percy for stealing it in an effort to dethrone him.

Tragically, Reddick's performance as Zeus comes posthumously as the actor passed away in March, shortly after production wrapped in February. As such, the Greek role is tragically expected to be recast for future seasons.

Toby Stephens - Poseidon

Taking on the part of the Greek god of the seas and Percy Jackson's father, Poseidon, will be James Bond's Die Another Day actor Toby Stephens.

A brewing conflict between Zeus and Poseidon is a key piece of Percy Jackson's first adventure, The Lightning Thief, as the sea god becomes the top suspect in stealing the king of the gods' lightning bolt.

Jay Duplass - Hades

Joining Zeus and Poseidon, Hades makes up the last of the "Big Three" gods of the Greek pantheon. The god of the underworld will be played by Jay Duplass, perhaps best known for his role in Amazon's Transparent.

Hades serves as one of several antagonists in The Lightning Thief, as, much like Zeus, he suspects Percy and Poseidon of stealing an artifact of his own.

Adam Copeland - Ares

Another major Greek god in Percy Jackson comes with the god of War himself, Ares. The role will be played by Adam Copeland, who is known for his time on Vikings and his time in the WWE where he went by Edge.

Ares is the main antagonist of The Lightning Thief, having been one of four gods sent by Zeus to hunt down his missing Master Bolt.

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hermes

Broadway veteran and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will come to the world of Percy Jackson as the god Hermes - the father of Luke Castellan, a Camp Half-Blood camper and friend of the main characters.

Creator Rick Riordan explained the early debut of Hermes in Season 1, as the character doesn't appear until the second book, noting that the Disney+ series will add "new glimpses of backstory... to enhance the narrative:"

"Now you book fans may be thinking, 'Wait a minute. Hermes doesn’t appear until the second book, 'The Sea of Monsters.'' You are correct. But remember when I told you we are adding new glimpses of backstory, Easter eggs, and other nuances to enhance the narrative while remaining true to the original storyline? This is a prime example. When you see the episode in question, it will make sense why we introduced Hermes early..."

Timothy Omundson - Hephaestus

Actor Timothy Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths. This god doesn't appear in the first book either, but Percy and Annabeth do fall into one of his traps which was actually meant for Ares and Aphrodite.

Hephaestus doesn't have an actual appearance in the Percy Jackson books until the third entry, The Titan's Curse. And even then, his first close encounter with the trio doesn't come until book four, The Battle Of The Labyrinth.

Jessica Parker Kennedy - Medusa

Coming off her role as Barry Allen's daughter Nora in The CW's The Flash, Jessica Parker Kennedy will come to Percy Jackson as the terrifying Medusa.

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover cross paths with Medusa in The Lightning Thief with her disguised to cover up her snake hair. The mythological woman has the terrifying ability to turn those who gaze into her eyes into stone.

Suzanne Cryer - Echidna

Silicon Valley star Suzanne Cryer will play Echidna, described in Greek mythology as the "mother of all Monsters" and the wife/sister (yes, really) of Typhon.

Percy and the gang encounter Echidna at the Gateway Arch (the United States' tallest monument) where she was accompanied by the Chimera - her son who is usually portrayed as a hybrid of a lion, goat, and snake.

Glynn Turman - Chiron

The immortal centaur and Camp Half-Blood activities director Chiron will be played on Disney+ by Glynn Turman, taking over the mentor role once taken on the big screen by Pierce Brosnan and Anthony Head in the two movies.

Chiron posed at Percy's Latin teacher Mr. Brunner at Yancy Academy to keep an eye on the young demigod before later going on to train him at Camp Half-Blood.

Megan Mullally - Alecto

Will & Grace's Megan Mullally will Alecto, one of three Furies, a servant of Hades, and a chief torturer of the Underworld.

Alecto posed as the algebra teacher Mrs. Dodds at Yancy Academy, who shows a clear dislike for Percy and eventually turned out to have been sent to kill him.

Charlie Bushnell - Luke Castellan

The Greek demigod son of Hermes, Luke Castellan attends Camp Half-Blood with Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, and even became a close friend of the group.

Disney+'s Diary of a Future President actor Charlie Bushnell will bring the character to life, with Luke playing a key role in The Lightning Thief story.

Jason Mantzoukas - Dionysus

Dionysus, aka Mr. D, the god of wine and director of Camp Half-Blood, will be played by Jason Mantzoukas.

Mantzoukas' face ought to be more than familiar to comedy lovers, with the actor having held roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and much more.

Dior Goodjohn - Clarisse La Rue

Dior Goodjohn's daughter of Ares, Clarisse La Rue, is an experienced camper and known as the bully of Camp Half-Blood.

Clarisse particularly bullies Percy in the first book, but that only backfires when she dunks his head in a toilet and he takes advantage of his water powers.

Olivea Morton - Nancy Bobofit

Olivea Morton's Nancy Bobofit is a bully at Percy's sixth-grade school, Yancy Academy, who became the first victim of his water powers.

After she dropped food on Grover, Percy was angered and inadvertently lashed out, attacking her with water from a nearby fountain.

Jason Gray-Stanford - Maron

Monk star Jason Gray-Stanford teased his involvement with Percy Jackson on Twitter shortly after production wrapped. Although unconfirmed, Gray-Stanford was listed on IMDb as playing Maron, a satyr, just like Grover.

If Gray-Stanford were to play Maron, it would be rather surprising to have him enter the fray as early as Season 1, as he wasn't featured in the books until the fourth novel, The Battle of the Labyrinth.

Percy Jackson is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.