It's time to examine the cast, characters, and actors involved in the long-awaited Monk movie on Peacock, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Monk originally ran on the USA Network for 125 episodes between 2002 and 2009 (winning eight Emmy Awards) before a full-length movie was confirmed (via Deadline) to revive the series for another adventure 14 years later.

Peacock previously brought back leading star Tony Shalhoub for 2020's At-Home Variety Show feat. Seth MacFarlane exclusively on YouTube. This started a 14-episode run with Ted star/director creator Seth MacFarlane as Shalhoub's Monk gave fans a look into his life shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Peacock officially announced the Monk movie in March 2023, and the first trailer arrived on November 8.

Every Actor & Character in Mr. Monk's Last Case

Tony Shalhoub - Adrian Monk

Reprising his Emmy-winning performance from the original Monk series is Tony Shalhoub as Detective Adrian Monk, a brilliant former homicide detective who worked for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) before becoming a consultant.

Monk is known for his extreme case of OCD and deals with 213 fears and phobias (most prominently germs, needles, birds, and heights), having to push through them on a consistent basis to complete his work for the SFPD.

Shalhoub's hero is haunted in the original series by his wife's death, although he finally solves her murder in the series finale. The 2023 movie picks up on his life in a post-COVID world where he's retired and barely ever leaves his house.

Shalhoub is known for his recent work on Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Men in Black franchise, Michael Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, and the Cars trilogy.

Ted Levine - Captain Leland Stottlemeyer

Ted Levine once again plays Leland Stottlemeyer, the former head of the SFPD's Homicide Division and a longtime friend of Monk's, who served with the titular detective's partner for years on the force.

He often got frustrated by Monk's inability to solve cases without heavy assistance and or/supervision. He is hesitant about bringing him on to consult, but he eventually warms up to the detective's eccentric and odd nature.

Stottlemeyer retired from the police force a few years after the Monk series finale and now works in the private sector as chief of security for a major company. For now, it seems that he's happier than ever.

Levine is most recognizable for his work in classic films like Silence of the Lambs, Shutter Island, Wild Wild West, and Heat.

Traylor Howard - Natalie Teeger

After Monk's first assistant, Sharona (Bitty Schram), left Monk in Season 3, she was replaced by Taylor Howard's Natalie Teeger, who doesn't hesitate to let Monk know when he takes things too far with his fears and phobias.

Natalie is a young widow who lost her husband when he was killed in the Kosovo War in 1998, and although she finds it difficult to get comfortable around her new boss, she and Monk eventually become great friends with a solid working relationship.

Monk is the biggest credit of Howard's career, although she's also seen in Son of the Mask, The West Wing, and Me, Myself, & Irene.

Jason Gray-Stanford - Lieutenant Randy Disher

Jason Gray-Stanford returns in 2023's Mr. Monk's Last Case as Randy Disher, a former lieutenant in the SFPD's Homicide Division who worked as Captain Stottlemeyer’s second-in-command throughout the series.

While he sometimes comes across as a little naive, often providing some wild theories that drive others crazy, he becomes one of the show's funniest characters and shows a tenacity and passion for his work in solving crime.

By the end of the series, he also starts a relationship with Monk's first assistant, Sharona, and moves to Summit, New Jersey, to become the chief of police, although he comes back into the fold to help Monk this time.

Gray-Stanford can be seen and heard in A Beautiful Mind and Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, and he also has a credit on Prime Video's The Boys.

Melora Hardin - Trudy Monk

While Melora Hardin only appears in 10 episodes of the original Monk series, she plays a vital supporting role as Adrian Monk's late wife, Trudy, whose murder haunts him through all eight seasons.

Trudy appears to her husband in flashbacks and visions with her death coming years before the series starts, giving him moral support in life and work. Her death is finally avenged in Season 8 when Monk solves her murder investigation.

Hardin is the second actress to play Trudy Monk after replacing Stellina Rusich in Season 3, when the show's production moved from Canada to the United States.

Hardin became a fan-favorite thanks to her role as Jan Levinson in The Office, and she's also known for her work in The Bold Type, A Million Little Things, and 27 Dresses.

Hector Elizondo - Dr. Neven Bell

Hector Elizondo plays an important supporting role in Monk as Dr. Neven Bell, Monk's second therapist after his original doctor, Charles Kroger, tragically passed away.

While Monk hesitates to move on to a new therapist, Bell shows his genius quickly starting in Season 7 and gets Monk to warm up to him, particularly since he knows how to make his client laugh and let loose on occasion.

Elizondo enjoyed nearly 200 episodes on the recently-concluded Last Man Standing; other big projects on his resume include Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries movies, and Beverly Hills Cop III.

Caitlin McGee - Molly

Caitlin McGee makes her Monk franchise debut in Mr. Monk's Last Case, playing Molly, Trudy's daughter from a relationship she had prior to Monk, with McGee replacing Alona Tal.

Molly quickly welcomed her stepfather into her family and her life, and she even lived with him during the pandemic and helped him push through the difficulties of that new situation.

Some of McGee's biggest credits include Home Economics, Mythic Quest, Grey's Anatomy, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

James Purefoy - Rick Eden

James Purefoy enters the Monk universe in 2023 for the first time as Rick Eden, a tech billionaire with ambitions to be the first civilian to get to outer space and orbit the Earth.

He became the sole owner of his company after his business partner mysteriously drowned during a hidden expedition, setting up plenty of mystery for his character as Monk dives into the shadiness surrounding him.

Eden is best known for his appearances in Rome, Altered Carbon, and Hap and Leonard.

Austin Scott - Griffin

Austin Scott is introduced in Mr. Monk's Last Case as Griffin, Molly's fiancé, although he has much more influence on the movie beyond his relationship with Monk's stepdaughter.

Griffin is a journalist who works on a story that could potentially expose Rick Eden for murder. He's not scared to confront Rick at the start of this movie, warning Molly that the pair must be careful with somebody that powerful in play.

Scott is recognizable for his roles in Sistas, Cabin Girl, and Tattoo Nightmares.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is now streaming on Peacock.