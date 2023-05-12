Peter Pan & Wendy Review-Bombing Prompts Rotten Tomatoes to Remove Low Score

The extremely low audience rating for Disney+ exclusive Peter Pan and Wendy is no longer visible on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Pan and Wendy Loses Audience Rating

Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes officially removed the audience rating score of Peter Pan and Wendy on Friday, May 12.

Formerly, the audience rating sat at 13%, which was the lowest of all of Disney's live-action remake films. The movie's critic score is currently sitting at 62%.

The project was previously a victim of intense review bombing from general viewers, which is likely what played into the decision to remove the audience rating from the listing altogether.

