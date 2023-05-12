Peter Pan & Wendy Review-Bombing Prompts Rotten Tomatoes to Remove Low Score

Peter Pan and Wendy, Rotten Tomatoes
By Russ Milheim Posted:

The extremely low audience rating for Disney+ exclusive Peter Pan and Wendy is no longer visible on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Pan and Wendy Loses Audience Rating

The Direct Image
Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes officially removed the audience rating score of Peter Pan and Wendy on Friday, May 12.

Formerly, the audience rating sat at 13%, which was the lowest of all of Disney's live-action remake films. The movie's critic score is currently sitting at 62%.

The project was previously a victim of intense review bombing from general viewers, which is likely what played into the decision to remove the audience rating from the listing altogether.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

The Witcher Star Reacts to Henry Cavill's Abrupt Departure
Lucasfilm Forced Star Wars Rebels Actor to Return Against Their Wishes
Agents of SHIELD Star Thinks Disney Made a Mistake by Cancelling Spin-off Show
Disney+ FINALLY Adds Spider-Man: Homecoming to MCU Timeline In U.S.

TRENDING

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Sports His New Wolverine Beard Ahead of Filming
Superman Reboot Movie Gets Official Start Date Announcement
Avatar 2: New Photo Confirms What We All Suspected About Spider's Past
Ant-Man 3's New Disney+ Streaming Date Signals a Big Change for Marvel
Cobra Kai Season 6 Gets Unfortunate Update Following Production Start