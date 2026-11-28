Speaking exclusively with The Direct, Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) discussed why, in Season 3, Episode 1, Percy backtracked on the Season 2, Episode 5 line where he told Annabeth, "If I had to choose between saving you or saving Olympus, Annabeth, I'd burn it all down."

In Season 3, Leah Sava Jeffries' Annabeth reminds Percy of what he said, to which he responds, "I was having a bad day." Scobell, for one, agrees with Percy, explaining that, "He was having a really bad day when he said that!"

For Scobell, this backtracking was almost a relief. He said he "know[s] people are mad that he said that, but I was mad that he even said that he would burn it all down."

He does understand why Percy said it in the moment—"he just saw ... what he's capable of doing in the future," and is reacting to that. Still, Scobell feels that the way the line was "phrased" made it sound like a more specific, "Annabeth, I'd burn it all down for you" declaration:

Walker Scobell: "He was having a bad day! He was having a really bad day when he said that. Honestly, that made me feel, like—I know people are mad that he said that, but I was mad that he even said that he would burn it all down. I mean, it made sense for the scene. He just saw... what he's capable of doing in the future, and, like, a decision he would make. So it makes sense. He just kind of phrased it in a way that was very, like, 'Annabeth, I'd burn it all down for you.'"

While Scobell does understand why Percy said what he did back in Season 2, he admitted that the "Burn it all down" line "was the only line where I've been like, 'I don't know if Percy would say this.'"

He continued, explaining that the show has "nailed everything for [Percy] so far," but that this "was the only time" he did not really want to say the line written for him:

Scobell: "It almost felt like ... While playing Percy Jackson, that was the only line where I've been like, 'I don't know if Percy would say this.' Like that's the only time where they I feel like they haven't nailed it. And that's a compliment, because they have nailed everything for me so far, and so that was the only time where I was like, 'Damnit, like, I- I don't want to say that.'"

Scobell went on to explain how the line where Percy says he was having a bad day felt like a bit of a relief to him when he first read the script:

Scobell: "And then for Season 3, when I read that line, I was like, 'Yes, like, they finally—' He was having a really, really bad day when he said that."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Currently, the show has not been renewed for Season 4, but star Walker Scobell is certain it'll come soon enough.

Walker Scobell Did Not Understand Why Annabeth Was Angry

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Scobell found the realization that someone might interpret it differently from him 'interesting'

In his conversation with The Direct, Walker Scobell described rehearsing the scene with the "I was having a bad day" line repeatedly with co-star Leah Sava Jeffries. The larger dance scene it was a part of "was a massive deal," and required them "to rehearse it for like a week straight."

He explained that during these rehearsals, Jeffries would act "kind of pissed off" in response to what Scobell saw as Percy almost making "a joke, too, to kind of cut through the tension:"

Walker Scobell: "The other interesting thing is that Leah [Sava Jeffries] and I were rehearsing the scene. ... Because it was a whole thing that we had to do the dance and, like, and, you know, it was a massive deal. We had to rehearse it for like a week straight, and while we were doing the rehearsal, she kept doing the thing. I kept, you know, that's how—that's when we split up and walk away from each other, and I kept saying 'I was having a bad day when I said that,' because it's kind of like a joke, too, to kind of cut through the tension. And she, every time she would look at me, like, kind of pissed off, and then walk away."

Scobell said that he had a hard time trying to "figure out why Annabeth was angry," as he felt that, as Percy, he "was just making a joke to not talk about that."

He eventually realized that "Leah, like, as Annabeth, took that as like, 'Oh, you didn't mean it.'" Scobell said that he found it "interesting ... to see the two different sides of it."

Interestingly, this is the second time Scobell has shared with The Direct his surprise that people's interpretation of a given line does not match his own. Back in Season 2, he discussed how he "had to learn a lot about the way that people's... minds work" as he saw people react to a different, but also noteworthy line: "It only took me two days to see how special you are."

He also wondered if perhaps his own experiences where he "make[s] jokes like that all the time" and does not "really think about it" informed why he did not see the other possible interpretation of his line right away:

Scobell: "For some reason, I could not figure out why Annabeth was angry, like, why Leah was playing angry Annabeth. ... I literally meant it as, like, as Percy, I was just making a joke to not talk about that, and Annabeth took that as, or Leah, like, as Annabeth took that as like, 'Oh, you didn't you didn't mean it.' And so I think it's- it's so interesting to see ... the two different sides of it, I guess. Because, you know, I guess as a dude, I just kind of- I make jokes like that all the time, and I don't really think about it. So I guess it was interesting to see, like, another side of it that I'm not thinking about."

The Direct's entire conversation with Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell can be viewed below.