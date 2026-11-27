Lucasfilm has added some pretty impressive names to its Star Wars roster in recent years. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu brought Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White to a galaxy far, far away, while Star Wars: Starfighter handed the keys to a starship to Ryan Gosling, Aaron Pierre, Amy Adams, and others. The Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka has taken a different approach from its colleagues, running it back for Season 2 with the same cast. Well, that's not entirely true because at least one new name snuck in amid the full Star Wars reset, and it comes from a rival sci-fi franchise: Star Trek.

Netflix

Earlier this year, a rumor surfaced online claiming that theater actor Tommie Earl Jenkins, who has a history with Star Wars after voicing Gulu and other characters in the popular video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, joined the cast of Ahsoka. Jenkins is best known for his role as Die-Hardman in the video game Death Stranding, but he also notably had a role in the animated Star Trek: Prodigy series.

Lucasfilm never made an official announcement, nor did any of the Hollywood trades report his latest job. However, confirmation still arrived via, of all things, an Instagram comment.

Lucasfilm

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, made a post about the show on the social media platform that Jenkins commented on. He chose to speak through fire emojis, but Bordizzo kicked things up a notch in a now-deleted response, saying, "your scenes made me cry :')". Since the powers that be would rather keep Jenkins' role in the Disney+ show under wraps, the exchange is now gone from Instagram. But scrubbing it from the internet entirely is as difficult as blowing up a Death Star.

Of course, it's hard to blame Lucasfilm for trying to control the narratives around its projects; after all, it's in the middle of a transition period. Kathleen Kennedy stepped down as president of the company earlier this year, leaving Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan in charge. Those two have been working hard to right one of the most important ships in the entertainment industry. And Filoni is making life easier for himself by working with actors he already knows will bring their A-game day in and day out.

Ahsoka Actors Likely to Return in Future Star Wars Projects

Rosario Dawson

Lucasfilm

Bringing an animated character as iconic as Ahsoka Tano to live action was a daunting task for Lucasfilm. But it found a wonderful actress in Rosario Dawson to take the baton from Ashley Eckstein and put her own spin on the character. Dawson first played Ahsoka in an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian before taking her talents to her own show. As Filoni continues to flesh out the post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi era, Dawson is sure to keep busy.

That is, if she chooses to stick around. Dawson is also a self-proclaimed Trekkie, so perhaps her experience with Jenkins could finally be the push that she needs to make her way over to the Star Trek universe.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Lucasfilm

A Jedi Master rarely goes anywhere without their Padawan. Natasha Liu Bordizzo beat out the competition to play former Ghost crew member Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. With Filoni having more than enough Mandalorians to move around his chessboard, he chose a new path for Sabine, making her a Jedi in training. By the time Season 2 ends, she should be a Force-user capable of taking on any challenge, even the ones outside of her own show.

Eman Esfandi

Lucasfilm

So much of Ahsoka Season 1 focused on the hunt not only for Grand Admiral Thrawn but also for Ezra Bridger. Kanan Jarrus' former apprentice went missing after using magical space whales to send Thrawn packing at the end of Star Wars Rebels. Well, the titular hero and Sabine got to reunite with Ezra in Season 1 of the Disney+ series, where Eman Esfandi played him. Unfortunately, the reuinion was short-lived because Ezra returned to a galaxy far, far away without them. Now that Ezra has a live-action actor, though, there's no way Filoni is letting him go anytime soon.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka and Sabine only got as far as they did in Season 1 because they had help from an old friend, Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Being a member of the New Republic, Hera has connections that make life easier for the rule-benders. Winstead is confirmed to reprise her role in Ahsoka Season 2. And that's unlikely to be the last place she pops up, as the New Republic is getting more important to the Star Wars franchise by the day.

Hayden Christensen

Lucasfilm

Speaking of being important to Star Wars, Hayden Christensen, best known for playing Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, has been popping up in more projects set in a galaxy far, far away. Ahsoka and Anakin reunited in the Word Between Worlds in Ahsoka Season 1. And the show's first finale teased that they would speak again in Season 2. Filoni seems to be looking for any excuse to include Christensen in his projects, and it's unlikely that practice will stop anytime soon.

Lars Mikkelsen

Lucasfilm

The aforementioned Grand Admiral Thrawn is ready to wage war against the galaxy that rejected him in Ahsoka Season 2. But the Imperial is such a big presence that it'll be hard to keep him cooped up on Disney+ for the long haul. If Filoni ever gets his Heir to the Empire movie off the ground, Lars Mikkelsen is sure to be one of the first actors he has put pen to paper, since the project won't work without Thrawn and his ambitions.