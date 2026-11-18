One of the greatest Star Wars characters Dave Filoni helped create was Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano. Now that Filoni is CCO and President of Lucasfilm, does that mean an Ahsoka film is a possibility? The executive has successfully built a show around Ahsoka, taking her from her animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels days into live action on Disney+, with the show's second season due for release in January 2027. Still, the question remains whether this could springboard Ahsoka into a leading role in her own film, similar to The Mandalorian.

Someone asked Ahsoka's live-action actress Rosario Dawson this very question at a panel at LA Comic-Con (shared by CineMovie). Dawson replied that it would be "super cool to see her in a film," adding that Ahsoka is a character who has jumped across formats from animation to comics to books to TV shows. The star said that Ahsoka is a beloved character to "Dave [Filoni] and George [Lucas]" and that hopefully "she gets to continue telling her story."

"That would be super cool to see her in a film. I think what’s just so great is that we’ve got to see her in books, we’ve got to see her in comics, we’ve got to see her in animation. Now, we get to see her in these shows. I know she’s a really beloved character, not just all to you guys, but also Dave [Filoni] and George [Lucas]. So, I very much hope that she gets to continue telling her story one day."

Ahsoka Season 2 has been long-awaited by fans, coming four years after Season 1's release. It's not yet known what the future holds for Ahsoka Tano after Season 2, as Lucasfilm has not announced any further live-action Disney+ TV shows, leaving the fates of these characters and the entire MandoVerse uncertain.

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That said, as Dawson mentions, Ahsoka is close to the hearts of Filoni and Star Wars creator George Lucas, so it's possible that she could get special treatment under Filoni's leadership of the company.

Dawson made some additional comments at LA Comic-Con that have added speculation to Ahsoka's fate. The actress said at one point that "the direction we end up going in" will lead to "some really interesting questions and ideas about what the future holds:"

"I think, especially with the series… how it comes together…I feel like I can’t say anything. Anyway, I think the direction that we end up going in is I think leads to some really interesting questions and ideas about what the future holds."

The Ahsoka star's comments suggest that the sophomore season of the show will take some big swings, potentially leading to a more finite conclusion or opening the door for an even bigger expansion of these characters and the story.

Ahsoka Season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. The series stars Rosario Dawson alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen. Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight as she teams up with old allies to try to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn from threatening the galaxy once again.

Will Ahsoka Continue On the Big Screen?

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Ahsoka Tano has become one of Star Wars' most beloved characters. Introduced as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the character featured in seven seasons of the animated show, before appearing in Star Wars Rebels and then in live-action in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and now Ahsoka.

If one thing's been proven true, it's that Ahsoka is a valuable asset to Lucasfilm, but is she valuable enough to lead her own movie?

Lucasfilm experimented with its TV characters getting the big-screen treatment earlier this year with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which saw Pedro Pascal's helmeted hero move from his Disney+ series to a cinematic release, but it ultimately didn't pay off after the film flopped at the box office.

This may have scared Lucasfilm off from trying to move its TV heroes to the big screen, although one thing Ahsoka has going for her is her longevity. While The Mandalorian's popularity skyrocketed over 7 years, Ahsoka has been around much longer, first appearing in the animated film The Clone Wars in 2008, almost two decades ago. Her character has appeared across multiple Star Wars stories and media, remaining popular enough that she can now lead her own Disney+ show.

This could be enough for Lucasfilm to take a risk and commission a live-action film with Ahsoka, but a better bet would likely be Dave Filoni's long-gestating MandoVerse crossover film, which would unite the stories of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Betting on the star power and characters across all these shows is far safer than relying on any one character, and with Filoni as Lucasfilm President, it still has a real chance of happening.