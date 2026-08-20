Disney Confirms Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Will Return in 2026 After All

Rosario Dawson will be back in the world of Star Wars this year after all, following the announcement of a new Disney+ project. Dawson joined the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian Season 2 as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice and star of The Clone Wars animated series. Dawson then became the lead of her own show in 2023's Ahsoka, for which fans have eagerly been awaiting the second season.

Initially, Ahsoka Season 2 was expected to be released before the end of 2026, but it was pushed back, and the Star Wars series has since been confirmed for a January 2027 release date. However, that doesn't mean fans won't see Dawson portray her iconic Jedi character this year, as the actress has been attached to the new LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special on Disney+, set to debut on September 2.

The upcoming special is a comedic recreation of The Mandalorian's iconic moments in LEGO form. When looking back at some of The Mandalorian's memorable scenes, one has to be the arrival of Ahsoka, marking the character's live-action debut. A press release for the upcoming special confirms that Dawson is attached to voice Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, meaning she will be back as her Jedi character sooner than Ahsoka Season 2's return in January 2027.

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Ahsoka originated with voice actor Ashley Eckstein in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, before Dawson took over the role in live action. Eckstein has continued to have voice gigs as Ahsoka, most recently in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. However, for this LEGO Star Wars project, Dawson has been contracted for the role, which is fitting, as she will be voicing scenes she previously portrayed in live action.

Ahsoka is glimpsed very briefly in the trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, where she is shown wielding her dual lightsabers in a bamboo forest alongside the Mandalorian and R2D2, indicating this will pay tribute to the scene from Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett where Din Djarin goes to visit Grogu at Luke Skywalker's fledgling Jedi Temple.

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Dawon's voice talents as Ahsoka weren't heard in the trailer, but she will join many of her The Mandalorian castmates who are reprising their roles for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, including Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze). However, Pedro Pascal will not be among them, as Din Djarin's voice has been recast with another actor for the special.

It's unclear just how large a role Dawon's LEGO Ahsoka will have in the Disney+ special. The actress appeared as Ahsoka in two distinct episodes before leading her own show, one in The Mandalorian Season 2 and one in The Book of Boba Fett, so it's possible that both will receive recreations in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Rosario Dawson Makes Back-to-Back Appearances as Ahsoka

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Rosario Dawson's return as Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian gives the actress back-to-back Ahsoka roles, with the Disney+ special releasing on September 2, before she returns to lead Ahsoka Season 2 nearly three months later, on January 20.

Disney lifted the lid on the sophomore season of Dawson's Disney+ show at D23 2026, debuting the first trailer and poster, and confirming the season's release date, which will include the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. The second season of Ahsoka is a continuation of the MandoVerse, but the Star Wars TV universe's future may hinge on the Disney+ show's success, following The Mandalorian & Grogu's box office flop.

If fans want to see more of Dawson as Ahsoka, the MandoVerse is the most likely place to get it, particularly if Dave Filoni is able to execute his dream of creating a crossover movie between Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. However, that future is up in the air right now as Lucasfilm has not announced any further live-action projects for the MandoVerse beyond Ahsoka Season 2.