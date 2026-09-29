New Avengers: Doomsday Promo Ignites Unannounced MCU Superhero Return Speculation

Avengers: Doomsday received an expanded trailer that has sparked speculation about a familiar face making a surprise comeback to the MCU. There's no denying that Marvel Studios has assembled an all-star cast for Doomsday, including OG Avengers and newcomers from the Multiverse Saga. For the most part, the 31 actors announced last March at Avengers 5's chair-centric cast reveal are believed to be Doomsday's main characters (plus Chris Evans' Steve Rogers), but fans remain convinced that there are more surprise characters to come. After all, the roster clearly lacks notable heroes from Phases 4 to 6, such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange.

ScreenX officially released its own version of Avengers: Doomsday's second trailer, which includes an expanded image due to the format. Many have drawn attention to the heartfelt moment between Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, which may take place in a familiar MCU location and could set up the return of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in Doomsday.

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Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the Langs appear to be in a classic New York apartment, and one that may even be familiar to Disney+ viewers. The metallic staircase clearly resembles one seen in Hawkeye and The Marvels, where Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop lived with Lucky the Pizza Dog.

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Having joined Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton by taking up the Hawkeye mantle in the 2021 festive Disney+ series, Bishop last appeared in 2023's The Marvels. Her cameo came in the all-female ensemble's final moments as Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan snuck into her apartment to recruit her to a new, youthful superhero team, setting them up as future leaders of the MCU's Young Avengers.

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Despite the viral speculation and clear evidence that the young Hawkeye will appear in Doomsday, this apartment may not actually be the Bishop residence. In the ScreenX trailer, the stairs appear to run alongside the kitchen, which isn't the case in Hawkeye, where the food prep area is much more minimal.

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Some had theorized that Ant-Man was saying a heartfelt goodbye to Cassie before they head off to complete their separate heroic objectives in Doomsday. That could be taking place in Bishop's apartment, where the other Young Avengers are gathering before suiting up for battle, although that doesn't seem to be the case.

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The controversial ScreenX format creates a three-wall experience and a 270-degree viewing angle, resulting in an expanded image. As such, ScreenX trailers can reveal new tidbits about the scenes they showcase, as audiences saw this summer when Doomsday's first expanded-view promo unveiled five key details.

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While Doomsday's ScreenX trailer (which can be watched below) might not feature Bishop's apartment after all, unless she has done some major redecorating, that doesn't mean she isn't coming back on December 18. Despite the absence of any Hawkeye from Avengers 5's marketing, there is evidence to suggest that she, and possibly Barton as well, will be back for the Multiverse mayhem.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Might Reunite the MCU's 2 Hawkeyes

Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang is the only future Young Avenger who is currently confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, there is mounting evidence that Ms. Marvel is coming along for the ride, and it's hard to imagine Kate Bishop wouldn't tag along as they form their new superhero team.

A rumored Doomsday cast list included Steinfeld in the ensemble, although fans won't know the extent of her role until this December, if she appears at all. Regular John Campea Show guest Robert Meyer Burnett previously stated that Ms. Marvel will have a "cameo-esque role" in the movie and might not "appear by herself," prompting speculation that Bishop will similarly have a small part.

There have been reports that the Young Avengers will have a crucial part in the next Avengers blockbusters as heroes unite to save the Multiverse. But perhaps that role will come in December's Avengers: Secret Wars instead, with Doomsday only uniting the team and teeing up their larger mission, which many have theorized could be finding Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch to enlist her help.

Kate Bishop might not be the only archer returning in Doomsday, as, despite his own omission from the cast, Jeremy Renner recently hinted that he will don his Hawkeye suit once more with a cryptic social media photo. While the actor is already confirmed to appear in 2028's Avengers: Infinity Defense ride, which opens during Phase 7, a return to the big screen may also be on the cards.