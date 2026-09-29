Marvel & Sony Choose Their 12th Spider-Verse Project; Starring 2 Different Spider-Men Not Named Peter Parker (Report)

The next entry in the Spider-Verse franchise has reportedly been revealed. Earlier this year, Sony Pictures delivered its first live-action Spider-Man TV show with Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir, which debuted to rave reviews but was canceled at Amazon Prime Video due to viewership struggles. Still, Sony Pictures Television and Prime Video are moving full steam ahead with their plans to further expand the Spider-Verse on TV following the release of the MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and ahead of next year's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Sony and Amazon Prime Video are nearing a series order for a new TV show based on Marvel Comics' second Spider-Man Clone Saga from the '90s. The story centers around two different clones of Peter Parker: the near-perfect replica Ben Reilly, aka Scarlet Spider, and the bigger, stronger, and more violent Kaine Parker. The report made it clear that the Marvel Comics source material may receive "significant changes" for the on-screen adaptation, as usual for the red brand.

Deadline received some conflicting information regarding the series' narrative: one angle had Ben and Kaine facing other clones while "[grappling] with their newly discovered identities," and another suggested their origins may be adjusted from the comics and that they will "take on new identities."

Marvel Comics

Despite Ben and Kaine's origins as Peter Parker clones, there is no word yet on whether the legendary Spider-Man will appear on Amazon Prime Video. As the pair are both clones of the original wall-crawler, it stands to reason that one actor may pull double-duty as both leads. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg voices Ben Reilly in the animated Spider-Verse movies and will return in the 2027 threequel.

The series is written by American Born Chinese creator Kelvin Yu and is one of four Spider-Man TV projects reportedly in the works at Sony. The Ankler reported that Amazon Prime Video was aiming to move forward with "one or even two" of the pitched projects after Spider-Noir's cancellation, so the untitled Clone Saga show's promising progress still leaves the door open for another show.

One could consider the Clone Saga epic to be the 11th chapter in Sony's modern Spider-Verse franchise. The web-slinging sagas led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are, of course, over, while the studio has equally called it quits with Sony's Spider-Man Universe of obscure villain spin-offs, making them all relics of a different era and seemingly not part of the refined plan for the future.

The full list of projects in the modern Spider-Verse franchise can be seen below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Noir

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Untitled Spider-Punk Animated Movie

Untitled Spider-Gwen Animated Movie

Untitled Venom Animated Movie

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