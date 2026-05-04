Avengers: Doomsday Evidence Mounts Claiming This Young Avenger Is Joining Marvel’s Biggest Movie

It seems more likely than ever that Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back a fan-favorite Young Avenger. Marvel Studios may have unveiled Doomsday's most important heroes and villains last March before production began, but it was clear from the get-go that there were more surprises still to come. The cast was notably missing the many future Young Avengers members introduced in this saga, including Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, and Wiccan.

Speaking on The John Campea Show, YouTuber John Campea stated that, despite claiming to know "pretty much everything that happens in [Avengers: Doomsday]," he only recently learned from a source that, yes, Iman Vellani will reprise Kamala Khan in the December 2026 blockbuster.

One of Campea's podcast guests, Robert Meyer Burnett, supported the idea that Vellani does appear in Doomsday, though she has a "cameo-esque" role. He continued to hint that "maybe she doesn't appear by herself," perhaps indicating that she will appear alongside other members of the Young Avengers.

Rumors have been swirling that Ms. Marvel will appear in Avengers 5 for years now, dating back to when it was still called The Kang Dynasty. That said, evidence of her inclusion has been mounting recently, thanks in large part to a joint interview with Vellani and Andy Serkis discussing their Animal Farm.

While talking with CinemaHub, after Vellani declared her excitement for Serkis' Middle-earth return with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the beloved mo-cap star said, "I'm excited to see you in Doomsday," to which she replied, "No, you can't say that," seemingly confirming that Serkis had slipped up.

By the time June rolls around, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel will already be four years old, and to this day, it remains the MCU's highest-rated live-action show on Rotten Tomatoes with a staggering 98%. Still, Marvel Studios opted not to renew Ms. Marvel for Season 2, but is pushing forward with Kamala Khan's tale elsewhere.

While 2023's The Marvels flopped at the box office, Vellani's Kamala Khan was among the all-female ensemble's most praised aspects. Since then, fans met a Ms. Marvel Variant at the core of another MCU Disney+ show, Marvel Zombies, a post-apocalyptic tale that will continue her survivalist tale in Season 2.

Ms. Marvel's Biggest Avengers Movie Role May Come in Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel's inclusion doesn't come as a massive surprise, given that Kathryn Newton was recently confirmed to return as Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang, in the upcoming Avengers blockbuster. If more new-gen superheroes follow in their footsteps, Doomsday may finally bring together the MCU's Young Avengers.

A rumor claimed that the Young Avengers will be pivotal in the Multiverse Saga's conclusion, perhaps more so in next year's Secret Wars than Doomsday. The MCU could loosely adapt The Children's Crusade storyline, which took Wiccan and the Young Avengers on a hunt for the Scarlet Witch, as a B-plot in the coming movies, seeking out Wanda Maximoff as the key to restoring the Multiverse.

The Young Avengers may be assembling for the first time on the big screen, but that's not to say their storyline will end there. The studio is reportedly developing a Champions team-up series for Disney+ to be released after Secret Wars, taking the youthful heroes on more adventures after helping to save the Multiverse.

As Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel will be the team's founder and co-leader, the New Jersey heroine will be central to whatever the Champions' future holds. She will lead alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, with the likes of Joe Locke's Wiccan, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, Ruaridh Mollica's Speed, and Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez expected to join the roster.