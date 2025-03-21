Daredevil: Born Again Might Have Just Introduced The MCU’s 11th Young Avenger

Daredevil: Born Again introduced a character who may be in line for a spot on the MCU's Young Avengers roster.

Born Again is breaking down barriers in the MCU, another indication of the Netflix Defenders Saga being brought in as a canon story for Marvel Studios. Bringing back Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, the show has not changed anything regarding its predecessor's TV-MA rating.

On top of revisiting heroes and villains that fans already know and love, new actors have also added to the MCU's growing cache of characters on the street-level side.

Daredevil: Born Again Debuts New Young Hero, Angela Del Toro (White Tiger)

Camila Rodriguez

Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again may have introduced fans to the newest member of the MCU's iteration of the Young Avengers.

This episode featured Camila Rodriguez as Angela Del Toro, the niece of the recently killed-off Hector Ayala (the White Tiger). After she went to see her uncle's body in the morgue, she had an emotional moment with Matt Murdock before weeping on his chest as she mourned the loss.

Considering all the looks at Hector's White Tiger costume, some believe this episode could set Angela up to take over the mantle from her father before the end of the series. This could line her up as a potential addition to the MCU's Young Avengers; though she didn't join the team in Marvel Comics, the MCU could opt for a change in its version of the roster.

The rest of the possible Young Avengers line-up in the MCU can be seen below:

Wiccan

Joe Locke

Wiccan was introduced in 2021's WandaVision as Billy Maximoff, one of the twin sons Wanda Maximoff gave birth to while she had her Hex up over Westview, New Jersey. Following another appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Joe Locke took over the role from Julian Hilliard in Agatha All Along.

Wiccan is blessed with many of the same powers as his mother, Wanda, including flight, energy blasts, and the ability to invade people's minds. By the end of Agatha All Along, he is seen helping the ghost version of Agatha in their search for his twin, Tommy (a story Hilliard wants to see adapted into the MCU).

Speed

Jett Klyne

Coming in next to Billy Maximoff in WandaVision was his twin brother, Tommy, portrayed by Jett Klyne. He then made his follow-up appearance as the Maximoff twin in Doctor Strange 2, but he has not been seen in the MCU since then.

While Billy's powers resemble those of his mother, Wanda, Tommy's are similar to the speed-based powers of Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver), allowing him to run at incredible speeds. Klyne also spoke about his own ideas for the Young Avengers roster in past interviews.

America Chavez

Xochitl Gomez

America Chavez made her MCU in a major supporting role in 2022's Doctor Strange 2 as Xochitl Gomez brought the role to life. While this marks her only MCU appearance to date, her future is as bright as any character in the franchise.

Along with pure strength, America's powers allow her to open up portals to other worlds and travel throughout the Multiverse, making her one of the only beings that can do so. Although Gomez does not know where her character is going, she hopes to see a much more powered-up America in future MCU projects.

Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld made her long-awaited MCU debut in 2021's Hawkeye as Kate Bishop, a world-class archer inspired by Clint Barton's original Avengers. After proving herself against the Kingpin, she returned for a quick cameo at the end of 2022's The Marvels, featuring her first meeting with Kamala Khan.

Kate is known as one of the best archers in the world, and she grew into an even greater hero after helping Clint Barton take down the Tracksuit Mafia in Hawkeye. Now, with Kamala Khan having recruited her, many expect her to play a large role in leading the Young Avengers.

Kid Loki

Jack Veal

After a quick cameo in the post-credits scene from Loki Episode 4, the next episode gave Jack Veal a chance to explore his role as Kid Loki in the MCU. Thus far, that show is his only time playing the role, although fans are doing what they can to support Veal in his real-world time of need.

Boasting many of the same powers as Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Veal's Variant is the oldest one in The Void, getting there after killing Thor. A spot for him on the Young Avengers roster gives the team royal prestige along with some god-level powers.

Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani blasted into the world of movies and TV with her role as Kamala Khan in her solo Ms. Marvel series in 2022. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite, she reprised her role alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris as Kamala helped save the world in 2023's The Marvels, her last appearance to date.

At the end of that film, she is seen lurking in the shadows with a SHIELD file on Kate Bishop; she introduces herself to Kate and recruits her to join a new team. Based on this interaction and Kamala's enthusiasm for heroes, she is expected to be the heart and soul of the Young Avengers moving forward.

Skaar

Wil Deusner

Wil Deusner made his MCU debut in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Bruce Banner's long-lost son, Skaar. Although he did not say a word in his few seconds on screen, fans learned he was born during the Hulk's time on Sakaar when he was in full-blown Hulk mode as the Grandmaster's champion.

Unfortunately, Skaar's future is as murky as any character in the MCU, as there has been no mention or sight of him since his dialogue-less entry into the franchise.

Ironheart

Dominique Thorne

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave Dominique Thorne her first opportunity to portray genius MIT student-turned-superheroine Riri Williams. Evolving into Ironheart, she is also set to make her return in a solo Disney+ series (see more on the first official Ironheart footage here).

Riri showed her brilliance in Black Panther 2 by building her own Iron Man-esque suit, and after a Wakandan upgrade, she'll continue to evolve her designs in her solo series. This should eventually lead her to fill a similar role on the Young Avengers once she meets the other heroes.

Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton

Recast with Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Cassie Lang got her first opportunity for some superhero action in the 2023 threequel. While Cassie has made appearances in four MCU movies thus far, fans have not seen her in a couple of years.

Cassie's suit allows her to embrace most of the same powers as her father, Scott Lang, including shrinking herself and using discs that enlarge or also shrink objects. After making an out-of-MCU appearance on the Disney Treasure cruise ship with America Chavez and Riri Williams, fans are anxious to see more of Cassie on a team.

Eli Bradley

Elijah Richardson

Elijah Richardson's time in the MCU has been limited to one appearance thus far thanks to three episodes of work as Eli Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bradley was almost brought back for Captain America: Brave New World, but he was cut from the final script, making his next appearance a mystery.

Richardson's character has not yet evolved into his comic alter-ego, Patriot, who boasts super speed and strength similar to heroes like Captain America. Fans are still waiting to see him take that next step toward being a true hero, particularly when he meets up with other heroes close to his age.