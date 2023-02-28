Doctor Strange 2 Star Reveals Her Avengers 5 Upgrade Hopes

One Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor shared their hopes for an upgrade in Avengers 5.

The upcoming MCU team-up is years away at this point, but it will have the exciting opportunity to show off a number of new additions to the super-powered universe, all interacting with one another.

This new iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is like to include newcomers like Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, all teaming up to take down the villainous Council of Kangs.

And with Kang being a Multiversal threat, Gomez's newly introduced powers will specifically come in handy for the team, seeing as they include "traveling the Multiverse."

An Avengers-Sized Upgrade for America Chavez

Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez made it known she is hoping her MCU character gets a power boost for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Gomez told Deadline that if she were in Avengers 5, "[she] would like to see a very powerful America [Chavez]" when compared to the Doctor Strange 2 version of the character:

“Not to say that I’m in that movie, but if I were in that movie, I don’t know… I would like to see a very powerful America [Chavez]. I mean, I’d like to see… Obviously, in 'Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness],' she didn’t know what she was doing. She was scared, she was running away, and she didn’t really know how to use her powers. And I think, hopefully, she’s got some– a little bit of training under her belt. So I’d like to see more of a secure America.”

Since the release of her MCU debut, Gomez remained vocal about the future of her character in the franchise. Recently speaking to Comicbook.com the young actress noted that despite America “[needing] some guidance,” she would like to see the character get in on the action sooner rather than later:

“Well, if it was a perfect world, I would wanna take, kind of, Wong’s path where he’s almost in every single thing. I would really appreciate that. No… obviously, we saw her at Kamar-Taj with Wong, and I think that’s a perfect place for her, obviously. She needs some guidance and with the next phase… Multiverse and America, Multiversal traveller. I don’t know. Imma say finger’s crossed, even though I’m like… I’ve gotta be here going like, ‘Guys, I’m not in it. I don’t know.’”

How America Chavez Could Factor Into Avengers 5

Xochitl Gomez has made it clear that she wants to be a part of the MCU story going forward, especially when it comes to the Multiversal team-ups of Avengers 5 and 6. With the character possessing the powerset she does, it feels like she will be key to this duo of Avengers stories.

And it is not just Gomez herself who is gunning for America Chavez to play an important role in whatever Marvel Studios is cooking up.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron called the character a "very significant being in the universe," discussing the potential for Marvel to tell the "next chapter of America's story." So, surely with major creative like Waldron in her corner, Gomez's Marvel hero will not be one and done.

As for who the character could pair up with in The Kang Dynasty if she were to appear, Gomez mentioned names like Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor as her dream crossover candidates.

It is unknown if America Chavez will pop up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and fans may have to wait a while for answers with the super-powered blockbuster hitting theaters on May 2, 2025.