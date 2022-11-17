MCU: America Chavez Actress Reveals Her Ideal Plan for Phase 5-6

America Chavez star Xochitl Gomez has one MCU project under her belt so far, but she already has ideas for where she wants her story to go in Marvel's Phase 5 and Phase 6 slates.

Following her Marvel debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gomez's young hero has a bright future ahead of her on the big screen. With her character's powers allowing her to travel the Multiverse, it's widely expected that she'll play a major role in the recently-named Multiverse Saga.

Gomez has spoken in past interviews about wanting to crossover with other big MCU characters, specifically calling out at Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki. But at the moment, there are no future MCU projects in either Phase 5 or Phase 6 that are confirmed to bring Gomez's America Chavez back into the narrative.

Thankfully, that hasn't stopped the young actor from looking ahead to what she wants to see in those Phases, being a whole lot of America Chavez.

America Chavez Actor Wants Deep MCU Run

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, America Chavez star Xochitl Gomez teased where she wants to see her hero go as the MCU moves deeper into the Multiverse Saga.

When asked where she would take her own story beyond her training at Kamar-Taj, Gomez said in "a perfect world" she'd like to emulate Benedict Wong's Wong and appear in almost every future project. Coming back to Earth, the actress explained how America "needs some guidance," crossing her fingers that she'll be involved sooner rather than later:

Davis: “I know you might know more than you can tell me or maybe you don’t, I know everybody says they don’t know anything. If you were writing your own story for America Chavez beyond the training at Kamar-Taj where we last saw, where do you wanna see her go?” Gomez: “Well, if it was a perfect world, I would wanna take, kind of, Wong’s path where he’s almost in every single thing. I would really appreciate that. No… obviously, we saw her at Kamar-Taj with Wong, and I think that’s a perfect place for her, obviously. She needs some guidance and with the next phase… Multiverse and America, Multiversal traveller. I don’t know. Imma say finger’s crossed, even though I’m like… I’ve gotta be here going like, ’Guys, I’m not in it. I don’t know.’”

She also looked back to the people she's met through her involvement with the MCU, specifically noting her first meeting with Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu. The two met at the red carpet event for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Gomez telling Liu how big of a fan she was, although he didn't appear to know who she was yet:

ComicBook: “I know you’ve probably met so many cool people now as being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Has there been one that’s stood out where you’re like, ’Yo, you’re you. We’re having this moment. I’m not gonna forget it.’” Gomez: “Ooh, that’s a really tough question actually. I like that. I think this one has to be it just because, well obviously Simu [Liu]… This is a funny story. I met him at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere and I was on the carpet. He had no idea who I was and I like went up to him and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a huge fan. Shang-Chi was so good…’ And I did the whole thing. He had no idea who I was. And I will always remember that moment in my brain, because he was like, ’Oh, thank you. Thank you.’”

Gomez moved to MCU stars that she still wants to meet, specifically mentioning Black Widow co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh:

ComicBook: “Is there anyone you haven’t met yet, who you’re like, ’Alright, that would be fun.’” Gomez: “Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. I would love to meet both of them. If you’re ever out there and you wanna meet me, you probably have no idea who I am. But if you wanna meet me, I would be more than happy to meet you.”

When Will America Chavez Come Back?

Looking at America Chavez's place in the MCU, it'd be a shock to see too much time go by before the universe-jumping youngster comes back for her second round of action. But as mentioned earlier, none of the confirmed Phase 5 or Phase 6 entries have Xochitl Gomez's name on the call sheet yet.

If Gomez had it her way, she'd go the same route as the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, who surprisingly found his way into four separate MCU projects between December 2021 and October 2022. The America Chavez star could certainly find her way into a similar number of projects thanks to her ability to travel through space and time, but picking out specific shows or movies for her is a tough task.

The only solo project that concretely deals with the Multiverse in the near future is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which could be used for an interaction between two Young Avengers if Marvel wants to have America meet Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. But for the time being, it doesn't seem likely that she has a place in that story, even with Kang the Conqueror set to more firmly plant his flag in the Multiversal storyline.

But at the very least, she'll likely have a role to play in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars as she helps bring dozens of heroes into one arena from across the Multiverse to fight Kang and Doctor Doom.

Xochitl Gomez can be seen as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now streaming on Disney+.