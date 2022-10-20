Hulk’s Son Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on MCU Debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's season finale had a lot to process. The episode went all out, giving fans a crazy ending with multiple big brawls, some seriously mind-bending, fourth-wall-breaking moments, and even more Daredevil. However, most of all, a new Hulk was introduced: Skaar.

In the comics, Skaar is the son of Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. He hails from Planet Sakaar, the same one seen in Thor: Ragnarok. He has a long history in the comics, including having some important storylines involving the Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom, the Dark Avengers, and many more.

When it comes to the MCU, it's not clear what the character will become or what his history is; he was only in a single frame of the episode while being introduced by Bruce Banner.

Now, the actor behind the young Hulk spoke about his brief time on the show.

Skaar Actor Speaks Out About She-Hulk Appearance

On Instagram, Wil Deusner posted some new photos from his time on set as Skaar on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

He exclaimed how he was "super excited" to have been a part of the series and that it's been "such an honor working with such incredible people:"

"woah… hey guys! this is me as a 7 foot tall green guy :) been sitting on this one for a while now, super excited to have been a part of this super fun show and it was such an honor working with such incredible people!"

One of his new photos showcases the actor with mo-cap dots all over his face:

Marvel

Another image shows him in a vest of sorts, where some audio and mo-cap equipment can be seen on the front:

Marvel

He admitted that "[he] didn't get to take a lot of pictures" while on set:

"I didn’t get to take a lot of pictures on the set of She-Hulk but it was a wild new experience! i had to act with dots all over my face in these itchy gray pajamas, i wore this vest with all the mocap equipment in it, and everyone had to act to a golf ball attached above my head, so that was weird. luckily one of the producers drew a nice lil face on it. if i remember correctly, we named him paul :)"

Deusner was even kind enough to include a picture of Paul:

Marvel

When Will Skaar Show Up Again in the MCU?

So when exactly might viewers see Skaar again?

Well, one option would be during Captain America: New World Order. It's already been rumored that She-Hulk might be showing up, and with The Leader as the film's villain, Skaar's involvement could be another organic piece of the puzzle.

Then there's the rumored World War Hulk movie. A movie such as that would give the spotlight to all the Hulks of the MCU—Skaar included. In fact, with Skaar being Bruce Banner's son, he may even end up being one of the most important parts.

If She-Hulk gets another season, he's also likely to pop up there at least once. Maybe Bruce has to go out of town once again, and Jen is stuck babysitting him.

Of course, some of the final obvious options would be either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars. Though, pretty much any character to ever appear in the MCU would be fair game for an appearance in those projects.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.