Hulk’s Son Skaar Almost Looked WAY Different In She-Hulk Finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale finally arrived on Disney+, and there are a lot of discussion points to digest. The latest installment had a plethora of major reveals that offers many hints about the MCU's future, and one of them is centered around Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale.

At the tail-end of the episode, Smart Hulk re-emerges in Jennifer Walters' family lunch with Daredevil to introduce his son, Skaar. The character, who is portrayed by Stargirl's Wil Deusner, appeared briefly in a non-speaking role, but dialogue from the finale might've teased that Skaar has a bright future ahead.

While fans are waiting for what's next for Skaar, new details about his original design have been revealed.

She-Hulk Director Shares Plans for Skaar's Original Design

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro sat down with TV Line to talk about the MCU debut of Hulk's son, Skaar, in the finale and the plans for his initial design.

Coiro revealed that she had an idea to reveal Skaar as a toddler, similar to Grogu from The Mandalorian. However, the Marvel director admitted that she doesn't "that's where the story is headed:"

“I had an idea that I wanted Skaar to be a toddler, like a Baby Yoda kind of character, but I don’t think that’s where the story is headed.”

Disney+

Coiro then reflected on how the top brass at Marvel Studios and president Kevin Feige were "incredibly willing to poke fun at themselves" during the finale, noting the clash between Jen Walters and KEVIN inside the head office:

“Hilariously, I was more nervous about throwing Marvel under the bus than Kevin and the big brass at Marvel was. They were incredibly self-deprecating and incredibly willing to poke fun at themselves.”

The She-Hulk director also revealed that Feige "had a huge hand in the finale," especially when developing the "fourth wall-smashing" elements of She-Hulk climbing around the Disney+ menu and strolling across the actual Disney lot.

Coiro explained that the MCU boss “definitely always wanted to make sure there was a separation between the real Kevin Feige and the K.E.V.I.N.”

However, after a bit of negotiation, Feige did allow them to "put the little ‘baseball cap’ on the robot, so that was good.” A baseball cap is what the Marvel chief usually wears during public events.

Why Skaar's Grogu-Like Design Wouldn't Work for His Next MCU Project

While it would've been interesting to see Skaar as a toddler, Kat Coiro's tease that it doesn't fit with the character's future further proves that a Hulk-centric project, potentially World War Hulk, is next in line.

In the comics, World War Hulk centered around the titular hero as he seeks revenge against the Illuminati for banishing him to Sakaar. Given that it's unlikely Smart Hulk would go on a rampage in the MCU, it's possible that Skaar's arrival would kickstart this World War event instead.

Clearly, a rampaging Skaar wouldn't be given justice if his design is similar to Grogu, and this could be the reason why Marvel Studios axed the idea.

It is still unknown how Skaar would be portrayed in the MCU, but his brief appearance might've already teased his outlook on Earth. Based on his look, it seems that he is not thrilled with the idea of joining Bruce Banner's family, thus hinting at his resentment.

This resentment could be one of the ways which villains such as the Leader could exploit to turn him into a rampaging beast that the Hulk and She-Hulk will eventually need to stop in a World War Hulk movie.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.