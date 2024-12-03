Loki Star Jack Veal Issues Plea to Fans After Suffering Homelessness: 'I Need Help'

Loki star Jack Veal put out a cry for help to fans as he revealed his struggle with homelessness.

Loki Season 1, Episode featured Veal as the young Kid Loki Variant, who was revealed to be the oldest Loki Variant living in The Void. Teaming up with Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, Deobia Oparei's Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki, his character proved to be quite the force opposite countless enemies.

For a time, many (including Veal himself) hoped to see Kid Loki return to the MCU as part of the Young Avengers when that team assembled. Unfortunately, more than three years after his MCU debut, the young actor finds himself in a terrifying situation in the real world.

Loki Star Jack Veal Shares Plea for Help in Homelessness Struggle

Loki star Jack Veal put out a 2-minute-4-second-long video on his TikTok account revealing that he is currently homeless, calling out to his fans for help.

Not wanting to dive hard into details, Veal noted that he was abused physically and emotionally as a child and did not "have a very good upbringing." Now 17 years old, he struggles deeply with his mental health as he handles multiple disorder diagnosees:

"Hi. I'm a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless. You may know me from 'Loki,' 'End of the F***ing World,' or various other movies where I played important roles. I haven't mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera. I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

He explained that he cannot stay with his grandparents due to his grandfather's help and that social services will not help him. Telling fans about sleeping "in the streets" and in a disheveled trailer, he begged for help in sharing the video and spreading "the message of how the government are treating kids:"

"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids."

Closing off the video, he reiterated needing help and asked fans to make the video "go as viral as possible" as he continues to fight:

"I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don't have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help."

Veal has not been seen on screen since a 2022 episode of Amazon Prime Video's The Peripheral.

The Direct sends out best wishes and condolences to Jack Veal during this incredibly difficult time in his life.