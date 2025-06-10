According to one of its biggest stars, this MCU show will not be renewed by Marvel Studios. Thus far, only one live-action MCU series has been greenlit for a second season on Disney+ (Loki), leaving titles like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, etc. lying in wait for a potential Season 2 go-ahead. It is unclear if this has anything to do with the shows or is part of a grander strategy at Marvel Studios, but it has become frustrating for fans who have been waiting (in some cases) years to hear from their favorite heroes again.

To the disappointment of many, Marvel star Aramis Knight recently revealed his MCU show will not be getting a second season (at least in his eyes). Knight portrayed Kareem/Red Dagger in the critically acclaimed Ms. Marvel series on Disney+; however, like many MCU shows, his super-powered streaming show has yet to get a second season announcement.

Speaking with Screen Rant at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York City, Knight was asked about a second season of Ms. Marvel, to which he replied, "I don't think [it's happening]."

Three years after its first season premiered on Disney+, Ms Marvel remains the highest-rated live-action TV series from Marvel Studios, only trailing the X-Men '97's stellar first season on Rotten Tomatoes.

Over the years, there has been talk of a second season of the Iman Vellani-led streaming series, but nothing definitive has ever emerged from those talks (at least publicly). The last fans heard about the project, directors directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in 2023 that they were "waiting on The Marvels," and that film "[would] decide what the next step will be."

However, nearly two years on from those quotes, there still has been no public movement on a second batch of TV episodes focused on the teenage superhero. That has not meant Vellani's Kamala Khan remains without direction in the MCU. She was last seen in 2023's The Marvels, seemingly setting up a Young Avengers project (something Marvel Studios remains adamant about pursuing).

Marvel Studios has spoken about the lack of second seasons for shows like Ms. Marvel in recent months, with Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum explaining that making shows about "marquee names" has made "it really challenging to produce second seasons:"

"Producing shows with marquee names, it made it really challenging to produce second seasons; the margins on TV are smaller."

Ms. Marvel Season 1 ran on Disney+ from June 8 to July 13, 2022. It tells the story of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a teenage superhero mega-fan who (through some magic bangles) gains the extraordinary power to manipulate hard light, becoming the metahuman known as Ms. Marvel.

At the time of its release, Ms. Marvel was celebrated by both fans and critics for its charismatic lead hero, focus on familial themes, and unique style crafted by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life).

How Likely Is a Renewal for Every Marvel Show?

WandaVision

While a proper WandaVision Season 2 seems highly unlikely (with its lead hero now dead in the MCU), the 2021 Disney+ series has lived on.

The spell-binding streaming series has gone on to spawn its own spin-offs in Agatha All Along and the upcoming Vision Quest, as well as laying the groundwork for a future Young Avengers project with the introduction of Milly Maximoff.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Another early Disney+ series that will likely never see a second season is the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan two-hander known as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS).

The star-spangled show had one primary job: setting up Mackie's Sam Wilson as the next Captain America. Having done that, Sam is now Cap and will likely be an exclusively theatrical hero going forward, despite hopes from the show's director that it will return at some point.

Loki

The only MCU series to get a second season on Disney+ was (and continues to be) Tom Hiddleston's Loki. While Season 2 seemed to wrap up Loki's story, turning the iconic God of Mischief into the all-seeing God of Stories, there is always a chance the show comes back in some form, at least according to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum.

What seems more likely is that Loki's story will continue off of streaming, with Hiddleston's super-powered sneakster already confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

What If...?

Another rare MCU streaming project that got more than one season was the animated What If...? The Multiversal streaming series ran for three seasons on Disney+ before ending in December 2024.

The Marvel-tinged anthology show was envisioned as a three-season arc from the get-go, so potential renewal seems unlikely but not impossible (there are always more realities to peek into). Plus, like WandaVision, What If...? will live on elsewhere with the R-rated Marvel Zombies spin-off series coming later this year.

Hawkeye

The renewal prospects of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series are a little complicated. Since late last year, it looked as though Marvel was heading for a Season 2 of the super-powered series on Disney+, with reports suggesting a second batch of episodes as deep in development.

However, that momentum came to a screeching halt in May 2025, as Renner revealed he had turned down an offer to come back feeling like he was being low-balled by Disney and Marvel Studios. Whether that means the project is completely dead or could be pivoted to move forward without Renner remains to be seen.

Moon Knight

Arguably, one of the most asked-for Season 2s for a Marvel series has been for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, after the show's first run seemingly set up a second season with some thrilling post-credit teases all the way back in 2022. However, like many series on this list, word on a follow-up has been relatively silent.

In February, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum noted that there were once plans for a Moon Knight Season 2, but "priorities have shifted." Some have taken this to mean the character is being reworked for film with a potential appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or a Midnight Suns movie, while others think Isaac's hero may never be seen or heard from again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is another show that has not received any official renewal news despite hints that a Season 2 has been in the works. The super-powered legal comedy seemed the most made-for-TV of any Marvel Studios project to date, grafting the MCU world onto the procedural TV formula perfected by shows like NCIS and The Good Wife.

However, with shifting priorities for the Marvel brand and recent comments from star Tatiana Maslany indicating a second season will not happen, She-Hulk Season 2 remains nothing more than a pipedream for fans.

Secret Invasion

Despite Secret Invasion depicting one of the most gob-smacking events in Marvel Comics history, fans will likely never see or hear from the paranoia-laced streaming series again. The Samuel L. Jackson show was branded as a miniseries from the get-go, meaning it would be one-and-done.

However, it also managed to be one of the worst-reviewed Marvel series to date, meaning that even if it had been planned for a Season 2, given its dismal reception, it likely would not have gotten it.

Echo

Echo is another series that will likely not see a Season 2 renewal, but that has nothing to do with how it was received critically. The Alaqua Cox-led streaming show notably had some of the worst viewership numbers for a Marvel Studios product on streaming ever, immediately putting its prospects into question.

Cinematographer Kira Kelly told The Direct in January 2024 that she was "not sure" about the series getting a renewal, hoping that Cox gets the chance to play the titular hero again, whether in a Season 2 or the adjacent Daredevil Disney+ series.

X-Men '97

Fans do not have to worry about the future of the animated X-Men '97 series. The show has already been greenlit for Season 2, with an expected release date sometime in 2026.

And there could be even more on the horizon if recent reports are to be believed. Star Lenore Zann told Collider at Indiana Comic Convention that she was prepping for recording on Season 3, meaning that it may have already been given the go-ahead; Marvel Studios is just waiting to announce it publicly.

Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along is in a similar place to WandaVision at this point in its life. While a Season 2 has not been announced (even though Agatha's creative team wants it), the show's story will live on in some form or another for years in the MCU.

The Kathryn Hahn-led streaming show ended with her titular witch joining the side of Joe Locke's Wiccan to hunt for his younger brother. This seems to be putting Locke's character on the path toward either a series of his own or a team-up with the other Young Avengers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

For fans itching for more of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's animated take on the iconic wall-crawler, you will not have to wait long. Season 2 of the hit series has already been announced, with a third season also already in the works (read more about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's historic three-season plan here).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is set to debut sometime early next year, being one of six series from Marvel Studios hitting Disney+ in 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again

Earlier this year, Charlie Cox returned as Marvel's beloved Man Without Fear, reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. While the future of Cox's character had been up in the air for years before Born Again's release, that is no longer the case.

Born Again Season 2 is currently in production in New York City, with an expected release sometime in 2026. On top of that, there is reportedly even a plan for a Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 if Marvel Studios were to give the green light for even more from the R-rated series.