Season 2 of X-Men '97 crossed a major production milestone, bringing new episodes one step closer to a Disney+ release.

This update comes courtesy of Ross Marquand, the voice of Professor X, and offers fans an idea of when the next season of the animated series will likely premiere.

X-Men '97 Season 2 Reaches New Production Milestone

Disney+

According to Ross Marquand (via @GrahamMosimann), he's wrapped recording for X-Men '97 Season 2 and warned audiences that the new season will be darker than the first.

An MCU veteran, after appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the Red Skull star voiced Ultron in What If...? Season 1 and Ultron drones in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For reference, Marquand isn't the first X-Men '97 actor to announce they've completed their Season 2 roles. In May 2024, Lenore Zann, the voice of Rogue, confirmed (via Den of Geek) that she also finished recording for the upcoming second season.

When Will X-Men '97 Season 2 Be Released on Disney+?

The original X-Men: The Animated Series showrunners, Eric and Julia Lewald, shared that voice recording for Season 1 of the MCU reboot occurred around or shortly before November 2021.

It is unknown when the recording wrapped. However, in an X-Men '97 Season 2 announcement video, Cal Dodd, the voice of Wolverine, shared that recording for Season 2 began in February 2023.

Therefore, since recording for Season 1 likely ended shortly before that and the first season debuted a year after Season 2 began recording in March, Season 2 of X-Men '97 could premiere a year from now.

If true, new episodes of the hit animated series could drop as early as Summer/Fall 2025. X-Men fans should expect to learn more about Season 2 and its release schedule in the coming year.

Season 1 of X-Men '97 is streaming on Disney+.