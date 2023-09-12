Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah updated fans on the status of Season 2 of the Disney+ series as well as if they plan on returning to the MCU in general.

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel served as the origin story for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, showcasing how she got her powers and setting up her upcoming appearance in The Marvels.

The show unfortunately didn't see great viewership success, but it was well-received by both critics and fans, currently holding a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show's producer, Sana Amanat, spoke about the possibility of a Season 2 being made, saying that "it's great to see more demand" and that fans could ultimately drive Marvel Studios to bring the show back in the future.

Is Ms. Marvel Season 2 in the Works?

Marvel Studios

In an interview with The Playlist during itsThe Discourse podcast, Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were asked about where Ms. Marvel stands in terms of receiving a Season 2.

El Arbi stated that the pair are "waiting on The Marvels," and that the film "will decide what the next step will be." The director then added how excited they are for the upcoming movie, especially to see "Iman Vellani doing great work:"

"No, we’re waiting for ‘The Marvels,’ so that will decide what the next step will be. So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man. It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that."

It seems as though The Marvels will have a direct impact on whether Season 2 of Ms. Marvel will be in Marvel Studios' future plans.

Does Ms. Marvel Season 2 Fit Into the MCU?

If The Marvels has a successful run at the box office and sets up Kamala Khan to have more solo stories within the MCU, then a Season 2 of her own show would be the best place for that to happen.

However, the upcoming slate of projects at Marvel Studios (both films and Disney+ series) is currently overflowing, with the next few years of the franchise already mapped out.

It also doesn't help that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes are currently pushing those already announced projects back even further, meaning that if Season 2 were to become a reality, it may be a long time before there would be an opening in the release slate.

It is always possible that Marvel Studios could prioritize Season 2 over other upcoming projects, especially if the character shines in The Marvels and fans start requesting to see more of her.

Ultimately, the likelihood of Season 2 coming out most likely comes down to fan response and box office numbers. If Marvel Studios sees that a Season 2 could potentially perform extremely well on Disney+, it would be a mistake not to capitalize on it.

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+, and The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on November 10.