Ms. Marvel Producer Speaks Out on Season 2 Prospects

A producer for Ms. Marvel just spoke on the prospects for a Season 2 of the fan-favorite Disney+ series.

While fans are clamoring for a second season, Marvel Studios doesn’t seem ready to pull the trigger. But will it ever happen?

Even Iman Vellani, the actress behind Kamala Khan, doesn’t know. In a past interview, she admitted that “[Marvel doesn’t] tell her anything.”

Despite that, rumors have indicated that a Season 2 was in the cards at some point. Marvel Studios may have even planned for Vellani to film Season 1, The Marvels, and Season 2 season back-to-back.

The last fans heard it was rumored that both Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight would be getting second seasons before Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters - with that movie now set to release in May 2027.

Ms. Marvel Producer on Season 2

Marvel

During the Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat spoke on the prospects of the show getting a Season 2.

Amanat noted how “it’s great to see more demand” and that fans should push for the show to continue:

”It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have you guys complain to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige], let’s get a Season 2.”

Is There Even Room for a Season 2?

Ms. Marvel Season 2 seemed like an obvious choice at one point and time, but now things don’t look so clear.

With all the delays and schedule changes that Marvel Studios recently struggled with, it’s hard to see where a second season would fit in. To make matters worse, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will only delay everything further.

Kamala will next be seen in The Marvels, the character’s big theatrical debut. The film’s latest trailer showed off the young hero’s new costume, gave fans a glimpse into what her upcoming grand adventure will have in store, and showcased how her fun new dynamic within the titular team will play out.

Iman Vellani previously teased that when fans do get to see her hero after the events of The Marvels, audiences will have a “very fun time” with the character, while also adding that Kamala is a “fully formed superhero” by the end of the movie.

For those wanting even more Ms. Marvel in their lives, Marvel Comics just revealed some big plans for the character.

After her shocking death not too long ago, the character will be resurrected later this year as a mutant (a change that exists on top of her original Inhuman origin). Her new comic series will even be written by Iman Vellani herself.

The Marvels land in theaters on November 10 while Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.