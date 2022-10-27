MCU Actor Reveals What's Next for Ms. Marvel After Captain Marvel 2

Similar to several MCU shows aside from Loki and What If...?, the conversation surrounding Ms. Marvel's future revolves around the possibility of seeing a second season.

Although lead star Iman Vellani admitted that she still hasn't heard if a sophomore season is in the cards, the actress did point out that she wants to see Kamala Khan "post-The Marvels after she’s fought with her idol [Captain Marvel.]"

It's possible that an official Season 2 announcement has yet to be unveiled due to the character's big screen appearance in Captain Marvel 2. Still, this didn't stop directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from teasing their involvement in a follow-up season.

Now, ahead of Kamala's big screen team-up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, Vellani has teased what to expect for the young heroine following this cosmic adventure.

Ms. Marvel's Transformation to 'Fully Formed Superhero'

Speaking with Makers Women at the Makers Conference, Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani and Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat talked about the titular heroine's future after The Marvels.

When Amanat asked Vellani about what's next for the character, the young MCU newcomer pointed out that Kamala will next appear in The Marvels.

Looking ahead, Vellani continued by teasing that it's going to be a "very fun time" seeing Kamala after Captain Marvel 2, sharing that she is a "fully formed superhero" afterwards while also confirming that the character will return to Jersey City:

Sana Amanat: "What do we hope for the future of Ms. Marvel?" Iman Vellani: "Well, we have the movie [The Marvels]. Very excited for that." Amanat: "Yes. The Marvels." Vellani: "I think it’s going to be a very fun time to see Kamala post-Marvels. And you know, having become this fully formed superhero and then fully on her own where she goes from that, coming back to her hometown after I was going to go… okay, spoiler. I did." Amanat: "Don’t do it. Don’t." Vellani: "After doing, you know fighting with her favorite superhero and then coming back to Jersey. I think that’s going to be a really fun thing to play with."

The pair then shared their excitement about seeing Kamala on the big screen, noting that fans won't be able to "escape" witnessing Vellani's on-screen presence as the MCU heroine:

Amanat: "I’m excited about people’s even more seeing Kamala in the world because like Disney+ show is great and so many people have seen it but once you’re in the movie…" Vellani: "In the movies." Amanat: "She’s going to be in the movies." Vellani: "Can’t escape that." Amanat: "It’s like a big screen." Vellani: "You have to see my face even if you’re going for Brie Larson. You have to watch this one too." Amanat: "You’re going to. You’re going to love her."

While a sophomore season for Ms. Marvel has yet to be confirmed, Amanat shared that the show's six-episode run was designed to lead up to Kamala's appearance in The Marvels, admitting that she doesn’t know what is going to happen in the Captain Marvel sequel:

“I’ll let you know if they call me. [laughs] Let’s see how the show does before you ask me about Season 2… I mean the thing is, the show is, as far as I know, I knew when we started that… Kamala was going to end up in The Marvels. I didn’t know what was going to happen in that movie because they rightfully didn’t tell me ’cause I’m a little chatterbox. But I knew that’s what we were building to. That she had to be [ready] by the end of our show to go and do whatever it is that’s going to happen in The Marvels. And what her future in the MCU after that, you know, we’re a few years out, I’m old. I might have retired by then, who knows. Who knows what’s gonna happen if there’s a Season 2 or not.”

On a related note, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that Marvel Studios has reportedly greenlit a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel for Disney+, though this remains as a rumor at this point.

Why Ms. Marvel Season 2 is a Must

Iman Vellani's confirmation that Kamala Khan will head back to Jersey City after The Marvels isn't surprising, considering that this is the natural progression for the character.

If a Season 2 will indeed happen, then it means that the story would revolve around Kamala's adjustment of being a full-fledged hero and the responsibilities that accompanied that title.

While this would clearly echo Peter Parker's journey in Spider-Man: Homecoming from Captain America: Civil War, the lessons that she would learn from both Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau would make the difference on how she will approach this newfound journey.

Moreover, the themes of representation is expected to further be highlighted in a potential Season 2, with Kamala at the forefront. It's reasonable to assume that word will travel fast about Ms. Marvel's adventures alongside Captain Marvel, meaning that Jersey City citizens will be thrilled that they have an Avenger protecting their streets.

Still, there isn't denying the fact that Kamala could be overshadowed by being stubborn and overconfident in becoming a hero to Jersey City, meaning that her growth would be an exciting plot point that Season 2 could tackle.

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+. The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.