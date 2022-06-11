Ms. Marvel Season 2: TV Writers Address Future After Captain Marvel 2

Ms. Marvel finally introduced a brand-new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. While the show's debut episode is still touching the surface when it comes to showcasing the character's origin story, the series' endgame is leading to Kamala's big-screen appearance in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. However, fans are still wondering if the character will return to the small screen for a potential second season or if she will stay alongside other heroes on the big screen.

The possibility of seeing a second season for MCU's Disney+ shows has long been a topic of fans. Among all the shows, Loki and What If...? are the only series that have so far received Season 2 renewals. However, there is previous evidence that Ms. Marvel could receive a second season.

Official merchandise for the show featured a "Season 1" text in its design, thus indicating that multiple seasons are being considered. A similar scenario has been uncovered for She-Hulk, potentially hinting that the two shows could be renewed by the House of Mouse.

Now, the show's producer has addressed the potential Season 2 of Ms. Marvel in a new interview.

Will Marvel Studios Renew Ms. Marvel for Season 2?

Marvel

Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat sat down with Screen Rant to talk about the possibility of seeing a second season for the Iman Vellani-led series.

When asked about Vellani's future and if there would be more seasons of Ms. Marvel, Amanat shared that she hopes "there are," while also confirming that the show is "laid out as a limited series:"

“I hope there are. It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero], she will be going into [The] Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a Season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

In a separate interview with Deadline, Amanat was asked the same question, but she pointed out that she is unsure if there will be a Season 2. Still, the MCU producer unveiled that Ms. Marvel is designed to lead up to Kamala's appearance in The Marvels, but she revealed that she doesn't know what is going to happen in the Captain Marvel sequel:

“I’ll let you know if they call me. [laughs] Let’s see how the show does before you ask me about Season 2… I mean the thing is, the show is, as far as I know, I knew when we started that… Kamala was going to end up in The Marvels. I didn’t know what was going to happen in that movie because they rightfully didn’t tell me ’cause I’m a little chatterbox. But I knew that’s what we were building to. That she had to be [ready] by the end of our show to go and do whatever it is that’s going to happen in The Marvels. And what her future in the MCU after that, you know, we’re a few years out, I’m old. I might have retired by then, who knows. Who knows what’s gonna happen if there’s a Season 2 or not.”

Ms. Marvel's Big Screen Potential

Kamala Khan's MCU future is expected to depend on her big-screen adventure in The Marvels, meaning that a potential second season for Ms. Marvel would likely be given an update right after the upcoming sequel.

While Sana Amanat's latest string of comments suggests that she has no idea regarding a second season, there's reason to believe that she knows what's in store for Kamala's exciting MCU tenure, especially considering Marvel Studios' brand of secrecy.

Iman Vellani's transition to the big screen as Ms. Marvel could pave the way for more big screen appearances after The Marvels, but it could be limited to team-up adventures. Doing this could allow Kamala's story to still flourish on the small screen, meaning that multiple seasons could be in the cards.

The same treatment could happen to other characters in the MCU's Disney+ slate, such as Moon Knight and She-Hulk. This could be Marvel's way of balancing characters' stories in Phase 4, with some heroes being reserved for the small screen before eventually being tapped to return to the big screen for massive crossover adventures with other heroes.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.