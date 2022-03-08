Ms. Marvel Season 2? New Evidence Teases Disney+ Plans for Renewal

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce a brand new wave of heroes into the mix, including is Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. The character is set to star in her own Disney+ series, and she will be portrayed by newcomer Iman Vellani. After Ms. Marvel's debut on the streaming service, the young hero will team up with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau for a cosmic adventure in The Marvels, leaving fans to wonder if a second season is in store.

Conversations about second seasons for the old and upcoming MCU series have become rampant in the past months. This comes after Tom Hiddleston's Loki series was renewed alongside the What If...? animated series.

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac added to the renewal conversation when he described his upcoming show as a "limited series," meaning that it would only run for a single season. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro played coy about the show's potential second season, admitting that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the only one who can answer the question.

Now, it looks like Ms. Marvel has joined the discussion regarding a second season renewal.

More Adventures for Kamala After Disney+ Debut?

Ms. Marvel crew member Patrick Favo shared an image of a wrap gift from the Disney+ series, showcasing a glass full of confetti that is branded with the show's logo.

Looking closely, the glass includes a "Season 1" text on the side, indicating that multiple seasons are being considered for the MCU series.

This isn't the first time that such a scenario has happened. Back in September 2021, a wrap gift for She-Hulk also included a text that says "Season One," thus hinting that a second season for that show could be in the cards as well.

A Ms. Marvel Solo Movie or A Second Season?

It is unknown if there have been discussions behind the scenes about renewing Ms. Marvel for a second season, but this latest piece of evidence could hint that there might be major plans for the show moving forward.

Based on the MCU's current outlook, it seems that characters who debuted on Disney+ will be showcased on the big screen to team up with other heroes while their solo stories will be contained on the streaming service.

Ms. Marvel being renewed for a second season makes sense as it allows the character to have more screen time as her story develops into a six-episode format. Having a second season for characters like Ms. Marvel and (potentially) She-Hulk also present the opportunity to have mini crossovers between these shows, thus further solidifying the MCU's shared universe concept on the small screen.

Still, this doesn't discount the possibility of seeing Ms. Marvel on a solo adventure on the big screen. It's possible that, at some point in the future, a story highlighting Kamala Khan at the forefront requires a big-screen setting.

Ms. Marvel is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2022.