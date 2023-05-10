Ms. Marvel Season 2 Release Date: When Could It Fit Into MCU Phase 6-7?

Iman Vellani took on the role of MCU newcomer Kamala Khan in Disney+'s streaming series Ms. Marvel, so when could Season 2 be released?

On November 10, Ms. Marvel continues her ascent within the MCU when The Marvels hits theaters. She'll be joining Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in Marvel's marquee fall release.

A lot rides on this release for the future of some of these characters. 2019's Captain Marvel was a $1 billion success, but when it hit theater screens (directly before Avengers: Endgame) may have played greatly to its commercial success.

Ms. Marvel's general popularity is definitely in question, especially after its noticeably lower viewership for the premiere in US households:

However the show was received well, despite some review-bombing, it earned a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 hasn't been officially greenlit, but there's plenty of reason to suspect that continuing the series is a part of Marvel Studios' future plans, but when exactly could it come out?

Ms. Marvel's Potential Phase 6 Release

The current slate (that may be delayed) has Phase 6 concluding with Avengers: Secret Wars on May 1, 2026.

The latest rumor is that Ms. Marvel Season 2 will release before Secret Wars, squeezing it in before the end of Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga.

With The Marvels firmly in Phase 5, it would make sense for Marvel's up-and-coming hero to be a part of each phase within this saga.

How Kamala's character ends up at the end The Marvels in November will give audiences a greater idea of when a second season on Disney+ could release. It wouldn't be surprising if it was even confirmed in the post-credits or if there's a final message saying "Ms. Marvel Will Return."

The presence of Kamala's family in The Marvels trailer was also an indication that these characters and her story are here to stay within the universe.

However, a more important reveal during the Ms. Marvel finale may indicate that a second season could be coming later than many expect.

Ms. Marvel's Potential Phase 7 Release

During episode six of Ms. Marvel, "No Normal" (with the help of her friend Bruno) it was revealed that Kamala Khan is a mutant.

This is a deviation from the comics where Kamala is Inhuman, not a mutant. Few mutants have been revealed in the MCU, Professor X (from an alternate dimension) made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's main antagonist Namor is also a mutant.

This twist shook Marvel fandom but also gave a hint as to how the studio will eventually re-introduce the X-Men on screen.

Legacy mutants like Professor X and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returning for Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds seem like short-term crowd-pleasers.

Eventually, probably in Phase 7, Marvel Studios will properly use the X-Men IP to its advantage and create movies and TV shows focusing on the vast roster of characters.

What if Ms. Marvel Season 2 is an X-Men show?

Ms. Marvel Season 1 writer Fatimah Asghar said expressed excitement over Kamala interacting with Wolverine in a potential second season.

The connection between Kamala and the X-men was set up to be eventually explored and as it looks like it won't be a plot point in The Marvels, her second season on Disney+ would make a great place for an interconnected mutant story.

Does Kamala attend Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters? If she did, it would be an excellent way to weave the new X-Men into the ever-expanding MCU.

Find out what happens next to Ms. Marvel when Bri Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris team up on the big screen for The Marvels on November 10.