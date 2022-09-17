Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update | Captain America 4 Logo First Look | Daredevil: Born Again Logo Revealed | Ezra Bridger Actor Announced | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease |

Ms. Marvel Season 2 Receives Exciting Update

By Savannah Sanders

Throughout Phase 4 of the MCU, audiences were introduced to a lengthy roster of new heroes on the big screen and Disney+; but few characters have resonated with fans as much as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel

Played by real-life MCU fan Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan is an Avengers-obsessed Jersey City teen whose own powers are unlocked via a mysterious bangle. 

In addition to Vellani's charming performance in this coming-of-age tale, fans responded to the series' family-driven story, MCU connections, and colorful aesthetic.

However, unlike other Marvel Studios series on Disney+, fans knew that the show finale was only the beginning as Kamala Khan had already been confirmed for 2023's Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Now, new reports suggest that Marvel Studios intends to continue Kamala Khan's story post-The Marvels and back on Disney+.

Season 2 of Ms. Marvel Coming to Disney+?

Ms. Marvel TV
Marvel

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has reportedly greenlit a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel for Disney+. 

If true, Ms. Marvel would join Loki as the only other MCU Disney+ series to receive a second season. 

Iman Vellani recently responded to questions about a potential Season 2 at the D23 Expo, saying, "They don't tell me anything." 

However, she has expressed in the past what she would like to see in a second season, comparing Kamala's next chapter to "what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in 'Civil War'..."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

