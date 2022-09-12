Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels Undergoing More Reshoots After D23

The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, is a unique follow-up, pulling in Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau for what looks to be an absolutely "madness"-filled project.

This weekend's D23 Expo was a windfall for fans excited about the upcoming adventure, with the first official footage for the film debuting exclusively at the event and the main stars appearing in person.

However, even as a release date has already been announced and footage is in the wind, the promotional timeline for The Marvels has already included a period of reshoots. This isn’t all that odd for a project of this size, but it may have pushed back how soon fans get to see more from the film.

Apparently the first round of reshoots wasn’t enough, as recent news suggest that date may be delayed even further, since the cast and crew of The Marvels are headed back for more work.

The Marvels Enters Its Second Phase of Reshoots

Marvel

During a D23 Expo interview with StageRightSecrets, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta discussed how the film was coming, revealing that she's "in post right now" and that the team is "doing reshoots in January:”

“It was amazing. I’ve been working on this movie for two years now and I’m in post right now. We are doing reshoots in January and it’s been so insular, the experience… Just like trying to make it as good as possible and then to come out of it for a second and get a breath of fresh air. People’s enthusiasm and excitement, it really reminds me why you know we kind of did this in the first place. It’s really awesome. So it was amazing.”

Should Fans Worry About The Marvels?

Even as the prospect of reshoots can send some fans into a tizzy, the process is, at this point, just standard operating procedure for projects of this size. Everything from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Morbius has experienced reshoots, helping directors to reshape and shore up certain elements of their work.

Other Marvel directors have even opened up about the process of reshoots in the past. For example, Eternals director Chloé Zhao called the practice "a blessing," while Peyton Reed, who's heading up work on the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has gone on the record describing additional filming as "liberating."

DaCosta herself seems to be of the same opinion, dropping this bit of information without hesitation and showing appreciation for the opportunity to connect with fans before jumping right back into the nitty-gritty of production.

Even so, the fact that The Marvels is headed back to filming may delay any promotional materials from releasing to fans. Though footage did debut at the D23 Expo, it's likely that without a more final version of the film in place, a full trailer may still take awhile to surface.

Whatever these reshoots may be aiming to fix, fans will have to wait a bit longer to get a sense of the kind of spectacle coming their way with The Marvels.