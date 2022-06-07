Disney Reveals What Fans Should Watch Before Ms. Marvel Episode 1

One of the key initiatives of Phase 4 of the MCU has been the introduction of new heroes. Beginning in 2021, Disney and Marvel Studios has introduced a number of new headline heroes on the big screen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In 2022, the MCU has continued the trend on Disney+; and for the second time ever, a brand-new hero is getting her own series with Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel takes place in Jersey City, New Jersey, and follows sixteen-year-old Avenger super-fan, Kamala Khan, as she gets her own set of superpowers, all while juggling family, friends, and her future.

Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel is a six-episode series that is expected to lead into Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. And, now, on the eve of Ms. Marvel's Episode 1 premiere, Disney has released a primer on all things Kamala Khan.

Disney's Ms. Marvel Primer

Ahead of Ms. Marvel's Episode 1 debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8, Disney assembled a list of related projects that fans should check out and watch before her Disney+ premiere.

The list includes everything from Kamala's introduction in the comics to a video game and a few things to watch that may be hinting at what's to come?

Here's what Disney recommends:

1) Ms. Marvel (2014-2015)

Marvel

The comic book origin of Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel was created by Sana Amanat - who's a co-executive producer for Ms. Marvel on Disney+ - as well as Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona. Despite her brief tenure, Kamala quickly became one of Marvel Comics' most popular characters and the first issue of this series reached a rare seventh printing.

In this comic, MCU fans can see why fans first fell in love with this character, as well as her original stretchy power set that has been readjusted for the screen.

2) Ms. Marvel (2015-2019)

This Ms. Marvel comic book run explored Kamala's journey once she became an Avenger and whether it's as awesome as she originally thought it would be.

Interestingly enough, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan has asked a similar question in trailers and TV spots for Ms. Marvel on Disney+, meaning audiences may see elements of this comic book storyline play out in live-action.

3) Avengers: Ms. Marvel's Fists of Fury (2017)

For younger MCU fans, Ms. Marvel's Fist of Fury is a book geared towards readers ages 8 to 12 years old and focuses on Kamala's superhero origin story with Thor, the God of Thunder, as her mentor.

4) Spider-Man (2017-2020)

Marvel

Ms. Marvel actually makes an appearance in the animated Disney+ series Spider-Man in the episode titled "School of Hard Knocks."

After Peter crashes Kamala's solo mission, the two high school superheroes end up working together to free the Avengers; and it looks like the web-head just might have a crush on Ms. Marvel.

This particular recommendation is interesting since Ms. Marvel includes several references to Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and has been compared to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

5) Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Marvel

This feature-length movie by Marvel Animation premiered on Disney XD and featured a team-up of Marvel's super-powered teenagers. In addition to Ms. Marvel, Secret Warriors featured Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno.

Sana Amanat, who is Ms. Marvel on Disney+'s co-executive producer, also produced this project, as well as Ms. Marvel's other appearances in the Marvel Rising animated shorts.

And, in keeping with those MCU connections, Eli Bradley's Patriot was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021, and America Chavez just made her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

6) Marvel's Avengers (2020, 2021)

Square Enix

In the Marvel's Avengers video game which launched in September 2020 and received a next-gen update in 2021, Kamala Khan plays a pivotal role. In fact, players start as Kamala as she's pursued by Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM).

Developer Crystal Dynamics has even added in a costume based on the Ms. Marvel TV series, allowing players to experience the game with some MCU flair.

7) Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin (2021)

In this Ms. Marvel graphic novel for middle-grade readers, things go wrong when a lab explosion results in a Kamala doppelgänger, issues with her powers, and some strange occurrences.

8. Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit (2021-2022)

Marvel

Beyond the Limit has the same story as Stretched Thin but isn't necessarily geared towards the younger demographic.

How Soon Until Ms. Marvel Meets Spidey?

While Disney's recommended list crosses mediums, highlights Kamala Khan's history, and acquaints fans with her character ahead of her live-action introduction. However, two items from this list that fans can watch stand out among the rest.

Spider-Man's "School of Hard Knocks" episode offers a glimpse of what it may be like for Spidey and Kamala to work together. Since the two are some of the youngest heroes within the MCU, it's definitely a live-action possibility somewhere down the line; and given Ms. Marvel's Spider-Man tie-ins, it may be something Marvel Studios already has in the works?

The second notable addition to the list is definitely Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

In addition to Ms. Marvel's Amanat having produced this series, Secret Warriors features two other young characters who already exist in the MCU, Patriot and America Chavez. Fan speculation has been high for a Young Avengers-style MCU project, and now with Ms. Marvel joining the franchise, a story like fans have seen in Secret Warriors seems all the more likely.

After all, if Kamala can make the leap from page to screen, why not her other stories as well?

Even though Kamala Khan is still a new Marvel character, Disney's list shows that the character can stand on her own in a solo story and crossover for a team-up project. If Ms. Marvel lives up to the hype and critical reactions, no doubt MCU fans will be seeing her continue this trend in the future and even beyond The Marvels.

Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.