Ms. Marvel Season 2: Actress Teases Captain America: Civil War-Inspired Return

Ms. Marvel's six-episode run finally ended on Disney+, and the next step in Kamala Khan's adventure is her upcoming big screen debut in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Aside from the massive team-up, the exact plot details of the sequel are still being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that both Iman Vellani and Parris will have significant roles.

Vellani already said that she was surprised to learn that she's a "main character" in The Marvels instead of a cameo. This means that Kamala's story will be further developed in a major way, and working alongside her idol indicates that she will learn a lot from that experience alone.

While a potential second season of Ms. Marvel has yet to be announced, the show's lead star has some ideas on where the character will go next after her cosmic adventure.

Ms. Marvel's Civil War-Inspired Return Teased

Marvel

Ms. Marvel lead star Iman Vellani sat down with Stylecaster to talk about her MCU future, the potential second season of her Disney+ series, and her upcoming stint in The Marvels.

Vellani first admitted that she hopes Ms. Marvel will be renewed for a second season, saying that "it would be fun" to see Kamala after fighting side by side with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in the MCU sequel.

The Marvel newcomer also shared that Kamala's post-The Marvels adventures would be similar to what Tom Holland's Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War:

“It would be fun to see Kamala post-‘The Marvels’ after she’s fought with her idol. It’s similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in ‘Civil War’ and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing.”

After Civil War, Peter Parker's adventures were chronicled in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with the young hero forever changed after his team-up with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Will the same thing happen to Kamala?

Even though Kamala and Carol Danvers swapped places during the post-credits scene, Vellani revealed that it wasn't until she arrived on the set of The Marvels that she actually saw Brie Larson in person for the first time. The MCU actress discussed her exciting first encounter with the Captain Marvel star:

“Because of Marvel security, we can’t just be walking around in our super suits. We have to be fully covered up in face shields and these Sith Lord-looking capes,” Vellani recalls. “I just saw this shadow floating up to me, and it was Brie. She pulled me into a long hug. It felt nice, like I could finally breathe.”

Vellani also revealed that she "learned a lot" from watching her The Marvels co-stars Larson and Teyonah Parris on how to adjust to the life of being a Marvel star:

“I didn’t know how to take care of myself on the show. I didn’t know what I needed to do a 10 to 14-hour workday. These are really demanding hours. Your sleep schedule is constantly messed up and you forget to eat. Asking how Brie and Teyonah recuperated and took care of themselves at work and at home, I learned a lot.”

One of the intriguing aspects of Ms. Marvel is the change in Kamala's powers. In Marvel Comics, Kamala has the ability to stretch, grow, and shapeshift. However, in the MCU, the character's powers stem from a mysterious bangle passed down from Kamala's grandmother.

As a comic book fan, Vellani admitted that she was confused at first upon learning about the power change. However, after speaking with the show's creators, it became clear to the young actress that Kamala's story is what made her a superhero. Vellani ultimately pointed out that fans "have to trust that Marvel knows what they're doing:"

“We’re invested in these characters because of their motivations and because of who they are and their humanity. We don’t relate to shooting webs or giant fists. The same people who made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ also had a hand in our show. You have to trust that Marvel knows what they’re doing.”

In a separate interview with Cinema Blend, Vellani also expressed hopes of including a Lockjaw Easter egg in a potential Season 2 of the Disney+ series, saying that she tried to get one during its initial run but it didn't happen:

Vellani: "I’m so happy you mentioned Lockjaw. I have been trying to get a Lockjaw Easter egg, and it didn’t happen. But Season 2, if there’s a Season 2…" CinemaBlend: "The Marvels?" Vellani: "The Marvels. I would love to. I gotta make this happen. I love Lockjaw."

In a previous interview, Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat addressed the possibility of seeing more seasons of the Disney+ series, sharing that she hopes “there are,” while also confirming that the show is “laid out as a limited series:”

“I hope there are. It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero], she will be going into [The] Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a Season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that."

Red Dagger actor Aramis Knight also addressed his potential return in Ms. Marvel Season 2, saying that he would be up for a comeback if Marvel Studios decides to renew the series.

How The Marvels Will Impact Ms. Marvel

Warning - this section contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel's finale.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously compared Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, calling the MCU newcomer a "much bigger Marvel fan than we realized." At this stage, the two heroes (Kamala and Peter) have similar narrative trajectories in the interconnected universe, and Feige's comparison is a fitting one.

When Spider-Man returned to his friendly neighborhood duties, Peter badly wanted to step up and prove his worth to the Avengers. A similar path could happen for Kamala, considering that her ultimate dream is to become a valued member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

If Ms. Marvel is renewed for a second season, it's all but certain that Kamala's adventures in The Marvels will be referenced throughout. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers could even appear as a special cameo, potentially giving Kamala advice about her Season 2 adventures.

Kamala may also consistently mention that cosmic trip and how she helped Captain Marvel fight the bad guys, similar to how Peter Parker continuously raved about the Stark Internship during Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As for the Lockjaw Easter Egg, the plans for the MCU's version of the Inhumans are still in flux, especially now that Marvel confirmed that Kamala is a mutant. It would be tricky to include such a reference, but the franchise could still have plans for the Terrigen-infused first family down the line.

All in all, Kamala's story is only beginning, and a second season for Ms. Marvel would be fitting to continue her solo adventure.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.