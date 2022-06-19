Captain Marvel 2 Actress Surprised by Her Screentime

While fans were just recently introduced to Oscar Isaac's new hero Moon Knight thanks to his recent six-episode limited series, audiences are already nearly halfway through the introduction to another: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel has released two episodes so far, and both critics and audiences alike seem to be loving it.

It's great how fans seem to be taking well to the new hero, especially given how prominent she will become in the MCU going forward. It's even more impressive that the character was able to gain momentum after many fans got upset over the dramatic overhaul of Kamala's powerset.

After her Disney+ series has ended, the character will then go on to play a role in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. But just how much time will the actress get on screen? It looks like it could be a good chunk, as her screentime even surprised the woman bringing Ms. Marvel to life.

Iman Vellani Surprised at her Marvels Screentime

In an interview with Variety, Ms. Marvel actress revealed how she didn't realize her role in The Marvels was going to be more than a cameo, while also discussing her time on the upcoming Brie Larson sequel.

Vellani revealed how she "had a hunch [that she] was going to be in it," but was surprised when he learned how she'd be "an actual main character:"

"It was a night shoot when they were announcing everything at Disney Investor Day. Right before they announced “The Marvels” cast, I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson and I get a text from our producers all at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on the screen. I was like, “Thank you.” I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool."

The actress then went on to gush over Nia DaCosta, the director for The Marvels. Vellani exclaimed how she "is [her] favorite human ever," and that the director "would always give positive reinforcement:"

"Nia DaCosta is my favorite human ever. I think she’s so talented and so caring and considerate. She’s very much an actor’s director. Like, after she gets a take she wants, she’s like “This is yours. Do whatever you want. Anything we haven’t tried, just do it.” She would always give positive reinforcement, even if she didn’t have any notes. She’d be like 'That little thing you did with your hand, I really liked that.' And I’m like, 'Oh, wow. She noticed!' She really cares and checks up on you."

The love certainly doesn't stop there. She went on to note that "Brie and Teyonah are the same," and Vellani joked how "[she] had to hold back a little bit" when it game to gushing over her other two co-stars:

"Brie and Teyonah are the same. Standing next to them, sharing a screen with them is so empowering. I didn’t want to be the one to continually just gush over them, so I had to hold back a little bit, because they took it very seriously, and I’m just like, “Oh my God, I’m in a movie.”

Kamala Khan adores Captain Marvel, and Vellani shares those same sentiments for Brie Larson herself. She continued, sharing how "any time [she] had any issue on set, [she] would text [Brie Larson]:"

"She was the sweetest. I was really shy and I felt like everything I wanted to ask would have been stupid, but she didn’t make me feel like that. She has such a warm presence and made our Zoom call intimate, telling me all about her experience. She was like, 'Seriously, if your mom needs to talk to my mom, we can make that happen. Anything you need.' Any time I had any issue on set, I would text her and she’d make herself so available to answer my questions, as silly or small as they were."

Vellani's admiration continued to be palpable, as she revealed that "[Larson] wanted to prep [her] mentally" for the sheer amount of attention for being in a Marvel movie, "and hold [her] hand throughout it:"

"She really wanted to be there for me, because even though she was already an established actor, being in Marvel changed her career forever. The sheer amount of attention you get being a Marvel actor is completely unmatched to anything else in this industry, and she wanted to prep me for that mentally and hold my hand throughout it."

As for keeping all of Marvel's secrets, the Ms. Marvel star confidently declared how "[she] vowed to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] that [she] will never drop any secrets:"

"I love it. It’s power. For some people, money and owning businesses is power. For me, it’s Marvel secrets. I vowed to Kevin that I will never drop any secret. If it happens, I’m retiring.".

Captain Marvel and Kamala Get Plenty of Screentime

With the movie being titled The Marvels and not having it put any specific emphasis on Captain Marvel herself, it seemed pretty clear from the onset that all three leading ladies were going to have plenty of screentime. As a result, the movie is likely to be as much Carol Danvers' story as much as it is Kamala's or Monica's.

Even with only two episodes out, it's pretty obvious to say how Ms. Marvel has somehow already created anticipation for when Kamala finally meets her hero. The moment will undoubtedly pay off wonderfully—not to mention Vellani almost certainly would have channeled some of her own inner fangirl into her performance.

Given how positively Vellani described her experience on The Marvels, and with everyone involved, it seems that the upcoming film could be a hit—hopefully landing far better than Larson's first solo project did. This time around, the movie has the benefit of not being rushed and sandwiched in between two of the biggest movies of all time. Oh, and, of course, it has Iman Vellani in it; how could anything go wrong?

Ms. Marvel is now streaming, and The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.