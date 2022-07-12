Ms. Marvel Finale: Release Date and Exact TIME It Will Release on Disney+

Ms. Marvel's finale is almost here!

After the show premiered on Disney+ 6 weeks ago, the Jersey City superhero's origin story will soon be closed in an exciting finale. The 6-episode first season might be over, but Iman Vellani will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon when she shares the stage with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, which hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

The Ms. Marvel finale will release on Wednesday, July 13, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT on Disney+.

WATCH: Disney Releases Ms. Marvel Finale Trailer

The penultimate Ms. Marvel episode left off with the ClanDestines heading home to the Noor Dimension, Kamran getting his own light-based powers and Kamala's family discovering her heroic identity, leading to a heartfelt moment between three generations.

Will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel make an appearance in the finale? Will Ms. Marvel show off her trademarked 'EMBIGGEN' powers? Will Kamala ever get her driver's license?

We can't wait to find out after Ms. Marvel episode 6 releases tomorrow morning!

