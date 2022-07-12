Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Ms. Marvel Finale: Release Date and Exact TIME It Will Release on Disney+

Ms Marvel Finale Release Date and Time
By Sam Hargrave

Ms. Marvel's finale is almost here!

After the show premiered on Disney+ 6 weeks ago, the Jersey City superhero's origin story will soon be closed in an exciting finale. The 6-episode first season might be over, but Iman Vellani will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon when she shares the stage with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, which hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

The Ms. Marvel finale will release on Wednesday, July 13, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT on Disney+.

WATCH: Disney Releases Ms. Marvel Finale Trailer

The penultimate Ms. Marvel episode left off with the ClanDestines heading home to the Noor Dimension, Kamran getting his own light-based powers and Kamala's family discovering her heroic identity, leading to a heartfelt moment between three generations.

Will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel make an appearance in the finale? Will Ms. Marvel show off her trademarked 'EMBIGGEN' powers? Will Kamala ever get her driver's license?

We can't wait to find out after Ms. Marvel episode 6 releases tomorrow morning!

Essential Ms. Marvel News Before Finale:

Iman Vellani Reveals How Much Screentime She Will Have in The Marvels

Ms. Marvel Might Have Changed How Time Travel Works in the MCU

Iman Vellani in Her New The Marvel's Suit

Red Dagger Actor Reveals MCU Future Hopes

