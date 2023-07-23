Marvel Releases New Trailer for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant

Marvel Comics just released a new trailer for Ms. Marvel's big debut as a mutant in her upcoming new comic series, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant.

Recently, Marvel made waves on the page by killing off the beloved Kamala Khan in the stupidest way possible—or at least, that’s what most of the internet thinks.

While disguising herself as Mary Jane, one of Spider-Man’s villains stabbed Ms. Marvel, anti-climatically killing her. But, as is the norm for comics, she didn’t stay that way for long.

The character is already set to return to the fray, but with a huge twist: she’s now also a mutant, on top of her original Inhuman heritage.

What makes the whole situation worth the attention, however, is that Marvel hired Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani to write a new comic series for her own character alongside writer Sabir Pirzada.

Ms. Marvel the Mutant Gets New Trailer

Straight out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Marvel Comics showed fans a fresh trailer for Kamala Khan's big X-Gene debut in Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, a comic series co-written by Iman Vellani (who portrays the MCU version of the hero) herself.

The video teased that thanks to mutant Krakoan resurrection technology, "Kamala Khan has been reborn anew as Marvel's newest mutant and the world's new X-Man."

Marvel

In the promo, Ms. Marvel can be seen retaining her old stretchy powers and fighting alongside key X-Men characters, including Beast, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Cyclops, and more.

Marvel

The series will be co-written by both Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada, and Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham will lead the artwork.

The whole trailer can be seen below:

Is This a Sign of Things To Come For Kamala Khan

This whole publicity stunt is almost certainly the product of corporate synergy, so Ms. Marvel aligns better with her MCU counterpart, who was revealed to be a mutant at the end of her Disney+ series.

Understandably, many are rolling their eyes at the changes. Though, Iman Vellani’s involvement seems to have steered the drastic alterations to the character from being an outright failure to something people are actually interested in seeing play out.

So, needless to say, her involvement was a smart choice from Marvel.

Now the big question is: will this storyline be the biggest indication of what fans should expect from the X-Men when they properly arrive in the MCU? And will Kamala Khan be among the team’s starting Marvel Studios roster?

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 hits store shelves starting this August.