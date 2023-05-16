Marvel Announces the Death of Ms. Marvel

Marvel Comics has officially announced the death of Ms. Marvel in the next issue of The Amazing Spider-Man!

In the latest run of The Amazing Spider-Man, written by Zeb Wells and drawn by John Romita Jr., Kamala Khan has been a minor supporting character working as an intern at Oscorp keeping an eye on the formally-evil CEO. In the lead-up to issue #26, Marvel Comics promised that one character would die and that it would be "the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years.”

However, the ending of the next issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, intended to release on shelves on May 31, was leaked online and spoiled the big, supposedly shocking, death.

Another Marvel Hero Dies (For Now)

Due to online leaks, Marvel Comics, via Entertainment Weekly, has officially announced that Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, will die at the end of issue #26 of The Amazing Spider-Man, releasing later this May.

Her death will be given greater focus in the aptly named Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel written by G. Willow Wilson, Saladin Ahmed, and Mark Waid, where more Marvel heroes will mourn her death.

Why Is Ms. Marvel Getting Killed Off?

No, Kamala Khan isn’t staying dead in the comics, especially not with The Marvels right around the corner. Instead, something even worse is likely going to happen, which is Marvel Comics changing the teenage hero into a mutant to match her cinematic counterpart.

In the comics, she was introduced as an Inhuman alongside other new Inhuman characters, such as Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl.

For those who don’t read the comics, the mutants are currently immortal. They can be revived with all their memories and powers on Krakoa whenever one of them bites it.

As many have already speculated, Kamala Khan will likely be revived in the same manner and either be turned into a mutant or be revealed to have been a mutant all along. Hell, her powers might even be changed to match the TV show, too.

This is all so that Marvel Comics can desperately try and attract new readers from general audiences of the MCU, hence the likely change in lineage and possibly powers as well.

As for the comic itself, it’s laughable that EW says that Kamala has been “an important part” of the current run of The Amazing Spider-Man. She maybe appears in five of the 25 issues thus far with very little significance to the plot.