MCU Fan Spots Annoying Ms. Marvel Mistake In The Marvels (Photos)

Fans have discovered an annoying Ms. Marvel-related mistake in The Marvels.

When Iman Vellani's character was first introduced in her Disney+ series, Marvel Studios made a handful of changes from her Marvel Comics counterpart. She was no longer Inhuman (instead being called a Djinn) and her entire power set was retooled, now being light-based instead of her classic polymorphing abilities.

In the show’s Season 1 finale, the story even directly teased that Kamala Khan was actually a mutant all along, which is another big shift away from her original incarnation.

A Mistake About Ms. Marvel's Powers

Fans have discovered a big, annoying mistake in a shot of The Marvels pertaining to Kamala Khan's origin and powerset.

The goof in question, which was first discovered by X (formerly Twitter) user @hernandy_s and more recently brought back up by Reddit user u/Nazia987, can be seen on the SABER data pad being held by Iman Vellani's superhero, Ms. Marvel.

Marvel

The data pad, which lists information about Kamala Khan, incorrectly lists her heritage as "Inhuman" and her power classification as a "Polymorph."

Marvel

These are both irrefutably inaccurate, as Ms. Marvel established that she is a Djinn (and probably mutant), and her powerset is manipulating hard light.

What likely happened is that an artist responsible for creating these little graphics in The Marvels simply pulled the information from a comics Wiki page for the original character, not noticing the major differences.

This hasn't stopped fans from speculating away, suggesting this is a purposeful hint at things to come—with many citing Black Bolt's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Agents of SHIELD's big Inhuman plot points.

Mistakes Happen—Even In the MCU

While it's most likely an innocent mistake, it’ll likely be notably frustrating for many, given the backlash Marvel faced when changing so much about Ms. Marvel in the first place.

One would think a detail like this would be caught before it makes it to the screen. But, alas… mistakes happen.

One of the most infamous examples is the title card towards the beginning of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Other hiccups include a continuity error with a Thor line, an incorrect detail about Donald Glover’s Prowler, a goof with Robert Downey Jr.’s mustache, and more.

When it comes to Kamala Khan herself, while speaking exclusively with The Direct, Iman Vellani admitted she’s not actually jealous of her comic counterpart’s original stretching power. After being asked if the changes were due to the plot of The Marvels necessitating light-based powers, the actress wasn't sure if that was the cause for her power adjustments.

The entire interview can be seen below:

The Marvels is now available to purchase digitally online, and it will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 7.