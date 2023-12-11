Photos: Robert Downey Jr.'s Mustache Mistake In Avengers: Infinity War Goes Viral

A mistake involving Robert Downey Jr.'s mustache in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War resurfaced online and became a viral topic.

Mistakes from Avengers: Infinity War are nothing new, as recently revealed when Marvel Studios itself admitted to making a mistake with one of Thor's more emotional lines from his chat with Rocket Raccoon.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Mustache Mistake Goes Viral

A Reddit post highlighting a scene from Avengers: Infinity War is going viral online thanks to a mistake centered around Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Marvel Studios

The slip-up in question comes from Iron Man's first solo encounter with Josh Brolin's Thanos as Downey exclaims to the Mad Titan, "You throw another moon at me, and I'm gonna lose it."

Marvel Studios

Once the shot goes inside the Iron Man mask and focuses on Downey's face, fans can see that his iconic mustache and goatee are noticeably different than how they normally look in the rest of the film.

The facial hair is a much lighter color than the usual black he's seen with across the rest of the MCU, and the mustache also covers much more of his upper lip than in other shots.

Marvel Studios

While this isn't the first time this mistake has been pointed out, since Infinity War's 2018 release, the recent Reddit post is helping it go viral online with over 5,000 upvotes and more than 100 comments on the post from fans.

This also isn't the first hair-related mistake fans have noticed from Avengers: Infinity War, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man taking the spotlight in another scene showing a continuity error with Holland's hair as he reunited with Tony Stark.

What's With All the Viral MCU Mistakes?

Considering the culture of movie-watching in the 21st century, it's almost no surprise that eagle-eyed fans have caught so many mistakes in the MCU's movies, especially since almost no movie in history is 100% error-free.

2016's Doctor Strange included a particularly funny error that featured a car driving through the ring of a mystical portal only to completely disappear into thin air.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also had its own notable mistake, as fans noticed the MetLife Tower standing tall above New York City when it was established in The Avengers that this building was replaced by the Avengers Tower for the MCU.

Now, the bigger question moving forward is how the MCU plans to rectify potentially bigger issues for the franchise, with many fans expressing plenty of negative opinions on story decisions being made within the Multiverse Saga.

From notable plotholes in recent projects such as The Marvels to even longer-standing issues with CGI problems, Marvel Studios is hoping to regain footing with fans as the team takes a hard look at what can be fixed in upcoming releases.

The fact that Deadpool 3 will be the only theatrical release for the MCU in 2024 should be just the start on that front as fans hope the franchise gets back to the glory days seen during Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame's releases.

And with Robert Downey Jr. leaving his role as Iron Man behind, at least for the foreseeable future, the hope is that Marvel Studios will be able to return to prominence even without its original and most iconic star.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Disney+.