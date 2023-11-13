Marvel Admits It Made a Mistake With 1 Thor Line In Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios just admitted to one continuity mistake about Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

The moment takes place not too long after the God of Thunder crosses over with the Guardians of the Galaxy for the first time. During one of their many exchanges, Thor tells Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon that he’s “1500 years old.”

While this seemed like concrete information on Thor’s age, it’s caused fans to scratch their heads for years now. If he is 1500 years old, then why were both he and Loki only children in the first Thor when Odin was recounting the Battle of Tønsberg in 965 AD?

A Thor-Guardians Continuity Mistake

In the new book, Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, Marvel Studios admitted to a continuity mistake during the Thor-Guardians crossover scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

A redline alert from Miss Minutes in the 2018 section of the book calls attention to Thor’s claimed age, which doesn't line up with some previous continuity. So, what’s the correct information?

Well, Miss Minutes blames Loki’s Casey at the TVA for the mix-up:

“Why, hello! Thor says he’s 1500 years old, but wasn’t he just a baby around 696 CE? I’d have an answer for y’all now, but Casey just spilled coffee all over the mainframe, bless his heart."

For full context, the entire quote from Thor to Rocket in Infinity War can be seen below:

“You know, I'm 1500 years old. I've killed twice as many enemies as that. And every one of them would have rather killed me, but none succeeded. I'm only alive because fate wants me alive.”

So, What's Up With Thor's Age?

With Thor being one of the original mainstays of the MCU, one would think that there would be more concrete information about when he was born.

Marvel Studios has a tendency to try and avoid painting themselves into corners by dropping small bits of seemingly harmless, yet substantial, information—a habit that’s now led to this Thor conundrum.

While it isn’t the end of the world, hopefully, fans will be able to get it all cleared up at some point. Marvel might think they’re being clever by deflecting with Miss Minutes and Casey, but fans can still see that it means the MCU doesn’t actually have a correct answer right now.

Perhaps if Thor 5 ever happens, the narrative can throw audiences a bone and confirm the timeframe of Thor Odinson’s life. Maybe it can even compare his upbringing with that of Hercules, who will almost certainly return if another installment is greenlit.