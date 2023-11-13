The first time Nia DaCosta directed Brie Larson and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani wasn't for The Marvels but an Avengers team-up that has already happened.

Located aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish, Avengers: Quantum Encounter is a mini-Avengers movie at the Worlds of Marvel where fans not only dine on MCU-inspired fare but help save the day with Quantum tech.

Since its 2022 debut, Quantum Encounter has featured various MCU Multiverse Saga characters, such as Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Anthony Mackie's Captain America.

But now, just in time The Marvels, Disney's Avengers: Quantum Encounter unveiled a brand-new scene between Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan.

Disney Reveals First Exchange Between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel

Disney

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Danny Handke, the Creative Director for Worlds of Marvel, shared details about a new The Marvels-themed update to Avengers: Quantum Encounter featuring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

While it is true that both Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel were already key players in the original cut of the show, they had little to no interaction.

However, this new scene, which debuted September 20 on the Disney Wish, shows an amusing exchange between the two in the aftermath of the battle.

According to Danny, Disney filmed the exchange on The Marvels set "before they started principal photography," meaning Avengers: Quantum Encounter's bonus scene "was the first time Nia [DaCosta], Brie, and Iman filmed together:"

"Yes, we shot the scene in 2021 on 'The Marvels' set before they started principal photography. The 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' additional scene was the first time Nia, Brie and Iman filmed together on set. For us, it was witnessing Marvel history in the making! I was grateful to have all three of them be part of our show."

However, since filming Quantum Encounter took place before the film's shoot, how did Disney approach the characters' relationship when they haven't been on camera together?

For this particular challenge, Handke and Imagineer Steve Spiegel wrote an exchange revolving around "an awkward high five" with help from The Marvels producer Mary Livanos and which Brie Larson and Iman Vellani later "improvised on the spot:"

"Fellow Disney Imagineer Steve Spiegel and I wrote the story to keep it loose and revolve around an awkward high five between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel with guidance from Mary Livanos, producer for 'The Marvels'. When it was time to film, the best part was that Brie and Iman ran with the idea and improvised on the spot. They have amazing chemistry!"

Interestingly enough, it was Marvel Studios suggestion for Disney to shoot this "alternate scene for the show:"

"While on set shooting Brie Larson and Iman Vellani for the Worlds of Marvel restaurant, Marvel Studios thought it would be interesting to shoot an alternate scene for the show. We loved the idea—it made sense to feature the two heroes together given how connected they are in the comics and in the future of the MCU."

When asked about the ability of Worlds of Marvel to reflect the ever-growing MCU, Handke referenced Spider-Man's introduction to the Quantum Encounter earlier this year, saying:

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to try new ideas and continue to evolve the concept of a Marvel cinematic dining experience. On the Wish, we introduced the ever-popular Spider-Man to the cast earlier this year, and now we added this new scene to tie into 'The Marvels'."

As for whether fans can expect the same from the next Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's next cruise ship, Handke not only referenced the ship's "second-night dinner experience" but "more surprises to come:"

"I can’t wait to share what we’re working on for the second-night dinner experience for the Disney Treasure. There are more surprises to come!"

Disney's Role in The Marvels & MCU History

While true that Disney's Marvel-based cruise line and theme park experiences are non-canon and a described "Variant of the main MCU timeline," they're still intended to reflect the characters and dynamics of what fans see on-screen.

Not only is Avengers: Quantum Encounter one of the best examples of this effort from Disney, but the scene truly made MCU history as it's Quantum Encounter, not the Captain Marvel sequel, where Brie Larson and Iman Vellani first illustrated their characters' chemistry guided by Nia DaCosta.

Marvel fans can experience this important chapter in The Marvels' story aboard the Disney Wish or check it out for themselves at the 14:49 minute mark below: