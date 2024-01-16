She-Hulk Season 2 Gets Disappointing Update from Tatiana Maslany

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany does not recommend fans hold out hope for a Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

So far, the only live-action MCU Disney+ original (as in, made for Disney+) series to be renewed for a Season 2 has been Loki.

However, many of these shows — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, etc. — ended with just enough loose ends to pick up from if a second season were to happen.

She-Hulk was no different, even cheekily referencing a Season 2 (if not more) in the MCU writer's room during the show's finale.

Is She-Hulk Getting a Season 2?

Marvel

According to She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany during a recent Twitch stream, a Season 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seems highly unlikely.

Speaking during a Codenames LIVE! - The New Class stream, Maslany said she does not think fans should expect a Season 2, remarking (with a dash of humor) the show "blew [its] budget" with Season 1. Given this, she said that "Disney was like, 'No thanks:"

Tim Riel: "Should we hope for a Season 2?" Maslany: "I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"

It is worth noting that Malsany, while relatively confident in her answer, was not giving any sort of official announcement on the stream, as evidenced by her multiple uses of "think," as opposed to something more definitive.

However, Maslany's response certainly dampens fans' hopes that a She-Hulk Season 2 will ever get announced and made by Marvel Studios.

She-Hulk's Future In the MCU

Just because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law does not seem to be getting a Season 2, Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) could very well appear elsewhere in the MCU.

There is arguably no better example of how she might show up elsewhere than her show, which included several cameos. The show brought back deep cuts like Abomination and fan favorites like Daredevil.

Speaking of Daredevil, the last fans saw Jen and Matt Murdock together, they appeared to be romantically involved in some capacity still — and, even if they are no longer together the next time fans see them, that doesn't mean some kind of professional or platonic relationship is off the table.

With Daredevil now officially canon to the MCU, and Daredevil: Born Again eventually on the way, it is possible that Jen could cameo in the show, like how Matt cameoed on hers.

Additionally, much like how Matt had a brief appearance as Peter's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jen could show up the next time a superhero falls into legal trouble, given her work in superhuman law in particular.

In the meantime, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream in full on Disney+.