She-Hulk Actress Sounds Off On Kang Recast Rumors

By Richard Nebens Posted:
She-Hulk, Kang

As recast options for the MCU's Kang the Conqueror make their way online, a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress shared thoughts on one actor being mentioned for the role.

After months of questions surrounding Kang star Jonathan Majors, who was accused of domestic violence in March, the actor was convicted by a New York City jury and now faces up to a year in jail pending a February 6 hearing.

On the day those results became public news, Disney and Marvel Studios quickly decided to fire Majors from his role, with many fans now wondering if the supervillain will be recast for future MCU projects.

She-Hulk Star on Kang Recast Option

Following Jonathan Majors' firing from Disney and Marvel Studios, fans have offered other potential actors to take over the role of Kang the Conqueror in upcoming MCU projects such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (per ComicBook.com), one option to replace Majors in the MCU is Emmy-winner Colman Domingo, recently seen in The Color Purple and best known for roles in Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead.

Colman Domingo in Euphoria
Colman Domingo

Following these rumors going public, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Ginger Gonzaga took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her support for the idea of Domingo playing Kang, bluntly hoping that the rumors are true:

"Oh how I would love for these Coleman Domingo as Kang rumors to be true! And I hope the writing for him is dynamic as is he as a performer."

Gonzaga also reiterated the sentiment in her Instagram Stories, posting an image with the rumor and including the caption, "Yes please:"

Ginger Gonzaga instagram story, Colman Domingo
Instagram

Will Kang Be Recast for the MCU?

After Jonathan Majors' last performance as Kang in Loki Season 2, the big question now is whether Marvel Studios will cast a new actor in the role or abandon the villain in favor of different storylines.

Once the idea of recasting became serious enough amidst Majors' trial, Marvel Studios had some tough questions to ask, especially since the entire Multiverse Saga was reportedly planned all around Majors' performance.

Although Kang is set to be the central character of Avengers 5, there are no signs of where else in the Multiverse Saga he could show up before then, meaning there could be time to bring someone like Domingo in to take over the role.

But with Marvel Studios only set to bring one movie to the big screen in 2024 (Deadpool 3), the team behind the MCU will head back to the drawing boards quickly to work out their plan for what to do next.

