The Fate of The Mandoverse Just Got a Lot More Uncertain

For over six years, the Mandoverse has been the beating heart of Star Wars storytelling. The interconnected web of Disney+ series and films, stretching from the debut of The Mandalorian in 2019 to the upcoming theatrical release, The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Mandoverse gave Lucasfilm its most sustained narrative momentum since the Skywalker Saga.

However, according to a new insider report, that momentum may be running out of road. Per industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm might end the Mandoverse if it does not meet one condition. On his Patreon, Richtman posted:

"Right now, no other shows in the Mandoverse are planned until they see how Ahsoka performs."

Not long ago, the entire Mandoverse was building toward a grand culmination film to be directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni. That plan got reshuffled when The Mandalorian & Grogu was officially announced as a theatrical blockbuster in its own right. This effectively absorbed what a Filoni-directed film might have accomplished. Now, the horizon beyond Ahsoka Season 2 doesn’t look too promising if this report is anything to go by.

Since Ahsoka's performance will influence the future of the Mandoverse, the show is now more important than ever. Despite a lot hinging on it, Season 2 has still not received a specific premiere date.

Looking at precedent, the first season of Ahsoka shot between May and October 2022 and premiered in August 2023, roughly 10 months after production wrapped. Applying that same timeline to Season 2 hints at a late summer or early fall 2026 premiere. That window would give The Mandalorian & Grogu, which opens in theaters on May 22, enough room to complete its theatrical run before Star Wars returns to streaming.

Will Ahsoka Season 2 Perform Well?

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There is a strong case for optimism about Ahsoka's potential to be well-received. Season 1 of Ahsoka left audiences on a cliffhanger; Thrawn escaped to the main galaxy, Ezra Bridger made it home, and Ahsoka herself remained stranded in a distant realm with Sabine. These unresolved threads give Season 2 a huge boost as fans who stuck with the first season have good reasons to return.

Ahsoka Tano is also one of the most beloved figures in all of Star Wars. Her story stretches back to The Clone Wars in 2008, and her fanbase has only grown since. Rosario Dawson's live-action portrayal earned a lot of goodwill, and Season 2 will continue to build on decades of audience investment in the character.

The timing works in the show's favor, too. By the time Season 2 arrives, it's likely The Mandalorian & Grogu would have already played in theaters. Rather than competing for attention, the two projects can complement each other. If Mandalorian & Grogu become a hit, that goodwill easily rubs off on Ahsoka. It'll only be logical for Star Wars fans to assume the show will be just as great.

None of this is a guarantee, but the ingredients are there for Ahsoka to have an amazing run on Disney+. If Ahsoka Season 2 uses the few advantages it has well, it would give Lucasfilm no choice but to keep the Mandoverse alive on streaming.

Potential Shows That Could Follow Ahsoka if the Mandoverse Continues

If Ahsoka Season 2 performs well and the Mandoverse continues, the most natural next step is a second season of Skeleton Crew. The show's creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, have been vocal about having a clear plan for where the story goes next. Watts confirmed they have a full concept for Season 2, including a built-in time jump to account for the young cast aging. However, there's a problem. Skeleton Crew's debut week drew viewership numbers below those of The Acolyte, which Lucasfilm canceled after one season. It'll be interesting to see if Lucasfilm gives the show another chance.

Rangers of the New Republic is the other ghost haunting the Mandoverse. Originally announced as a full series, the show was quietly shelved after Gina Carano's departure from the franchise. Former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that its ideas were folded into The Mandalorian instead. But the concept, a series centered on New Republic law enforcement, still makes narrative sense, and the groundwork laid through characters like Carson Teva remains in canon.

If the Mandoverse expands again, something in that space is worth revisiting. There is also the broader question of what a Filoni-directed crossover event film could look like if the streaming side holds up.