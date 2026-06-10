Netflix Starts Filming Final Season of Its Sci-Fi Game of Thrones Replacement Series

The third and final season of Netflix's sci-fi Game of Thrones alternative is now in production. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss brought Game of Thrones to life across eight seasons on HBO, but when the show was complete, they headed over to Netflix for their next project. That project was an equally ambitious book adaptation, this time of Cixin Liu's Three-Body Problem.

3 Body Problem's first season was released on Netflix in 2024, and it's been an arduous wait for Benioff, Weiss, and co-showrunner Alexander Woo to complete their TV adaptation of Liu's Remembrance of Earth's Past book trilogy. Netflix renewed 3 Body Problem for a second and third season to round out the adaptation, and Season 3 is now officially filming.

What's on Netflix reported the news of Season 3's commencement after pictures emerged of the cast on set in Camber Sands in England. After the entirety of Season 1 of 3 Body Problem was filmed in the UK, production shifted to Europe for Season 2, which began filming in November 2025 and has since been completed. It now appears to be back in the UK for Season 3, at least for some of the filming, with production likely to return to its hub in Hungary soon.

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3 Body Problem is a sci-fi mystery thriller following a group of scientists who make contact with an extraterrestrial civilization, the San-Ti, which threatens humanity. While it's not as political or fantastical as Game of Thrones, it does share similarities to Benioff and Weiss' previous show, thanks to an ensemble cast, its epic scale, and the shared themes of humanity dividing and allying to face existential threats.

Netflix handed out the renewal for 3 Body Problem Seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously, so it's not surprising that the seasons are also filming back-to-back. While the first season wasn't a one-for-one adaptation of the first book, the remaining two seasons should cover the stories in The Dark Forest (Book 2) and Death's End (Book 3).

Netflix has yet to reveal the premiere date for Season 2 of 3 Body Problem, although it is likely to be in 2026. With Season 3 now underway, the gap between the latter two seasons shouldn't be as significant as the one between the debut and sophomore seasons.

What to Expect From 3 Body Problem Season 3 on Netflix

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3 Body Problem has yet to resolve Season 1's divisive ending and set up what's to come in Season 3 of the Netflix show, so it will become clearer after Season 2 is released later this year, but those who've read the books have a good idea of what's in store. The latter two books depict humanity preparing for the San-Ti's arrival in 400 years, with many time jumps and various schemes coming into play.

Set photos shared by What's on Netflix revealed the cast involved in Season 3, including Jess Hong as Jin, one of the main scientists tasked with preparing Earth for the San-Ti invasion, and Marlo Kelly as Tatiana, a San-Ti loyalist on Earth. Sea Shimooka was also spotted on set reprising her role as Sophon, the physical representation of the intelligence program that helps the San-Ti communicate with those on Earth.

This confirms the survival of at least three characters from the events of 3 Body Problem Season 2. The return of Sophon also indicates the series may return to the VR simulation from Season 1, which the San-Ti used to test Earth's greatest scientific minds–including Jin.

3 Body Problem star Jovan Adepo teased that the second season of the sci-fi show would be "more personal," which should combat many of the criticisms lobbied at the show's first science-heavy season. Similar to Game of Thrones' final seasons, the second and third seasons of 3 Body Problem are receiving reduced episode counts, but hopefully, it will still be enough for Benioff and Weiss to land the plane on their ambitious book adaptation.