Here's When 3 Body Problem Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Season 2 of 3 Body Problem is on the way from Netflix and a potential release window is starting to emerge.

The sci-fi series is an English-language adaptation of Cixin Liu's seminal Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

The plot explores what happens when humanity makes contact with an extraterrestrial civilization and how different people prepare for their arrival.

Netflix's series is created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo (True Blood). The cast of 3 Body Problem includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce, just to name a few.

Netflix

Netflix renewed 3 Body Problem for multiple seasons earlier in 2024, allowing the showrunners to pick up where they left off with the surprising Season 1 ending.

Following the announcement the showrunners shared with Netflix's Tudum that they "really wanted to get to the final page" of Liu's third book:

“We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels by Cixin Liu] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2. We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

While not confirmed it's assumed most of the main cast will return for Seasons 2 and 3, with the seasons expected to each adapt one of Liu's remaining novels The Dark Forest and Death's End.

Production on 3 Body Problem Season 2 has not yet started, although a promising update is that Weiss and Benioff's other major Netflix series, Death by Lightning, wrapped filming in October, meaning the duo should be able to focus their efforts on Liu's adaptation from now.

Even prior to the series' official renewal, the 3 Body Problem showrunners confirmed they'd done "a good amount of work on the second season," and that the season plan was "pretty detailed," which indicates that things should move into production quickly.

When Will 3 Body Problem Season 2 Release?

It's difficult to predict when 3 Body Problem Season 2 could release until the new episodes officially go into production.

Benioff and Weiss revealed to Collider in April that the soonest they could go into production would be the "Fall" of 2024. Although Benioff added, "That seems optimistic," when asked whether the series might debut by 2025.

Fall will soon end with no indication of whether 3 Body Problem Season 2 could go into production before the end of the year. However, if the series follows a similar production cycle to Season 1 it gives some indication of when the new season may release.

If 3 Body Problem starts production before the end of 2024 it will likely spend around 9 months in production, meaning it would wrap mid to late 2025. Season 1 then debuted in March 2024, about 6 months after production wrapped, meaning 3 Body Problem Season 2 would be released in 2026 at the earliest.

It's worth noting that the writer's and actor's guild strikes delayed the release of 3 Body Problem as the producers waited to release the series until they could write and shoot some additional scenes. This hopefully means the production cycle for 3 Body Problem Seasons 2 and 3 will be quicker this time around.

3 Body Problem Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.