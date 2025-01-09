3 Body Problem Season 2 Gets Exciting 2025 Production Update

3 Body Problem was one of Netflix's major new shows in 2024, and production of the next season finally seems to be moving ahead.

The sci-fi series is an American adaptation of Cixin Liu's popular novel trilogy Remembrance of Earth's Past. The series comes from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo (True Blood).

After most of the first novel was adapted in Season 1 of 3 Body Problem, the series still has two more of Liu's books to cover.

3 Body Problem Season 2 Gets Filming Start Window

3 Body Problem received a two-season renewal from Netflix shortly after Season 1 in 2024, but the wait for news on when Season 2 might be released has been long.

A UK Casting News site (via What's On Netflix) revealed that filming for the series will begin early in 2025. Similar to the first season, production is set to take place at Shepperton Studios in London.

This update provides some indication of when 3 Body Problem Season 2 may be released based on the previous season's production cycle.

Season 1 of 3 Body Problem was filmed for nine months from October 2021 until mid-2022, before it was eventually released on Netflix in March 2024.

One thing worth noting was that 3 Body Problem was completed and ready to release by mid-2023, however, the showrunners delayed its release in order to complete filming on one additional scene, which had to wait until the actors' and writers' guild strikes in Hollywood were over in late 2023.

This means Season 2 of 3 Body Problem could have a quicker release schedule. Judging by the previous timeline, it is likely 3 Body Problem Season 2 will film for most of 2025, before premiering in late 2026.

That being said it remains unclear whether 3 Body Problem will film both its seasons back-to-back, and if it does this could push a Season 2 premiere to sometime in 2027.

What Will 3 Body Problem Season 2 Cover?

3 Body Problem pulled elements from parts of all three of Liu's books in Season 1, but for the most part, it covered the plot of Three-Body Problem. This means Season 2 will most likely tackle the plot of The Dark Forest, leaving Season 3 to cover Death's End.

The ending of 3 Body Problem Season 1 was met with some frustration from fans who found it to be overly philosophical and anticlimactic, albeit very true to the source material.

In Season 2, the Netflix series has a lot to answer, such as what Saul (Jovan Adepo) plans to do in his role as a Wallfacer, and what new plans Jin (Jess Hong) will come up with after her Staircase Project failed.

Fans can turn to Liu's books if they want to know what might happen in the show, otherwise, it seems it will be a bit of a wait until Season 2 of 3 Body Problem lands on Netflix.

3 Body Problem Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.