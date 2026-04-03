Disney+ Makes History With 2026's MandoVerse Time Jump

Star Wars is going to do something with Ahsoka Season 2 that has never been done in franchise history, all while pushing the MandoVerse forward and tying all of its projects and characters together. Ahsoka Season 2 has been a long time coming. By the time it is released later in 2026, it will have been around three years since the release of Season 1 on Disney+, and fans are more than ready to see what Dave Filoni and his team have in store.

For the first time in Star Wars history, Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off. For reference, no other live-action Star Wars project that has ever been created has been set directly after its predecessor, but Ahsoka Season 2 will break that mold.

It is unclear exactly how much time will pass between Seasons 1 and 2, but Star Wars confirmed that it will not be long at all, indicating that it will essentially be a seamless transition. It is possible that Season 2 could pick up minutes after Season 1, or even show events from the end of Season 1, meaning that the two installments would literally bleed into each other, where there is no time jump at all.

This time jump (or lack thereof) is especially unique within the MandoVerse, which Ahsoka is firmly a part of. For reference, the MandoVerse is an interconnected web of projects within Star Wars that can be viewed on their own, but are part of a larger story that is expected to culminate in Dave Filoni's Heir to the Empire (that title is not official, but is what everyone is referring to it as) film or TV series.

The projects within the MandoVerse are all set just after Return of the Jedi during the New Republic era, and include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

No seasons of The Mandalorian were as close to one another on the timeline as Ahsoka's seasons are. Similarly, no project takes place as close to The Book of Boba Fett or Skeleton Crew, so Ahsoka Season 2 truly is the first time in the MandoVerse where something like this has happened.

Ahsoka Season 2 is the Most Important MandoVerse Project

Lucasfilm

There is a reason that Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off. Fans will remember that the end of Season 1 showcased the series' main characters in two separate locations. A few characters, like Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, made it back to the main Star Wars galaxy, while Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll, and Huyang were still trapped in Peridea, a separate galaxy.

It seems as though Ahsoka Season 2 is going to have two main storylines — the MandoVerse plot and the Mortis gods plot. Ahsoka Season 1 heavily teased that the Mortis gods from Star Wars: The Clone Wars would be featured in Season 2. Baylan Skoll stood atop a statue of them. He said he felt a higher power calling him, and Dave Filoni himself even teased their involvement.

That plotline will get worked out on Peridea, most likely, while Ezra reunites with Hera Syndulla (and potentially Zeb) to warn the New Republic of Thrawn's return.

Now, Zeb has not been confirmed to appear in Season 2, but he will have a major role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, so it would only make sense for him to appear in Ahsoka Season 2. He could be the connective tissue between the characters in Ahsoka and the characters in The Mandalorian since he is familiar with Mando.

It is worth noting that Mando knows Ahsoka, but if she is still off in Peridea, she wouldn't be able to bridge that gap between Mando and the Ahsoka crew, so it is possible those duties will fall to Zeb.

However, another character who has appeared all throughout the MandoVerse will also likely show up in Ahsoka Season 2, and that is Carson Teva. Teva is a New Republic pilot who has been everywhere from The Mandalorian to Ahsoka, and fans will also get to see him again in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Essentially, Ahsoka Season 2 could be the biggest project the MandoVerse has seen so far. Some Star Wars fans have always claimed that Star Wars Rebels was always the most connected project within the galaxy far, far away, and it seems as though that hasn't really changed, since Ahsoka is basically a sequel to that TV series and includes the same characters.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see what happens in The Mandalorian & Grogu for any other indications that some MandoVerse characters may get involved in Ahsoka Season 2. It is important to remember that Luke Skywalker has also been acquainted with both Din Djarin and Ahsoka, so no one is off the board when it comes to showing up in Season 2.

It would not be surprising if The Mandalorian & Grogu ended with Zeb receiving some kind of urgent call or signal from Hera Syndulla or Ezra Bridger. If something like that happened, it would directly bridge The Mandalorian & Grogu with Ahsoka Season 2, and continue to flesh out and expand the Multiverse even further.